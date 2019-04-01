Now that all of the dust has settled from Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra's wedding festivities, it's time to look forward to the next Jonas family nuptials: The ones that will take place between Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, of course. And now, we know a little bit more about how their love story got started. In her cover interview for Harper's Bazaar UK, Turner said Jonas originally slid into her DMs before they dated, and it's actually a pretty sweet story — and a relatable one for anyone else who knows what dating in the age of social media is like.

According to Turner herself, it all started because mutual friends of theirs thought they'd make a good couple, and then, Jonas decided he'd reach out to her on Instagram.

"We had a lot of mutual friends and they’d been trying to introduce us for a long time," Turner told the magazine. "We were following each other on Instagram and he direct-messaged me one fine day, out of the blue."

It would seem that the DM thing happened sometime in 2016, because Turner and Jonas were first spotted together in November of that year. And apparently, Jonas' approach worked, because now they're engaged and planning to spend the rest of their lives together.

Ironically enough, this method of dating may have been something that Jonas' younger brother, Nick, may have picked up from him, because this also happened to be how he and Chopra started dating, too. In an interview with Vogue in December, Jonas and Chopra revealed that he sent her a private message on Twitter that said, "I'm hearing from a few mutual friends that we should meet," and that she replied with her phone number, since the rest of her team had access to her messages.

If it worked for both Nick and Joe, it seems like DMs actually aren't a bad way to get in touch with someone you might be into, and it makes sense — why not reach out and find out if there's any interest there?

And as far as Turner and Jonas are concerned, it sounds like there was all kinds of interest from day one. As she told Harper's Bazaar, it sounds like they're very compatible as a couple, and Turner had so many positive things to say about who Jonas is as a person. She told the magazine:

"He’s lovely. He’s just the funniest. You wouldn’t expect he’s about to turn 30 this year. He’s the most fun, energetic, positive person I’ve ever seen. I’m pessimistic, so we balance each other out."

And so far, it definitely seems like that balance has been working for them both.

Hearing these early details of Jonas and Turner's relationship is really sweet, and hopefully, the happy couple will share more as their wedding gets closer. Jonas did say they're planning for a summer wedding, after all, so the big day could be very, very soon. And it's all happening because of those first Instagram DMs, so never underestimate the power of social media.