Finally! Game of Thrones and Jonas Brothers fans, get ready, because Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's wedding date is right around the corner. Seriously, after all this time, Joe revealed he's marrying Turner very soon, so you better mark your calendars immediately.

During a March 4 appearance on the Late Late Show With James Corden with his brothers, Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas, Joe opened up about his upcoming nuptials with the GoT star. As James Corden pointed out, "You're the last member of the band to get married." Like the good host he is, Corden pried for wedding information, which Joe actually dropped. First, the DNCE singer said about the wedding date,

"We're gonna get married this year. We're gonna have a summer wedding, which I'm looking forward to. It's gonna be a lot of fun."

The 29-year-old didn't stop there and even revealed an interesting detail that will make his wedding to Turner truly unique. Since she's from England, they're going to incorporate two British sports into the celebrations. Joe dished,

"We're gonna have a flag rugby game at the wedding a flag football game, so if all the groomsmen show up with black eyes and broken arms I'll be very proud."

The Late Late Show with James Corden on YouTube

Even though Joe is the last Jonas Brothers member to tie the knot, he seems totally fine with that fact, especially since he learned so much from Nick and Kevin's weddings to Priyanka Chopra and Danielle Jonas, respectively. Joe admitted to Corden that he actually learned "mostly things not to do."

First and foremost, there's a reason the couple chose summer for their "I do's." Joe said with a hint of sarcasm about his eldest brother's 2009 wedding, "Kevin had a snowstorm during his wedding, which was fantastic." Per Kevin, "Three and a half feet of snow," to be exact. Like Joe noted, "So, maybe don't get married in December."

The "Sucker" singer did call both Nick and Kevin's ceremonies "absolutely beautiful," before hilariously adding about his younger brother's nuptials, "All 18 of Nick's was amazing." Burn (but really he was totally teasing)! For those unaware, Nick and Chopra had two marriage ceremonies to celebrate both of their respective cultures, not to mention quite the wedding weekend.

Yeah, Joe and Turner will be doing the opposite. "And, for Nick, there were quite a few, but I would say stick to one," Joe told Corden. "One and done."

It sure sounds like the two just want to have a simpler wedding and reception. Whatever they decide on, fans will definitely welcome it with open arms, especially since they've been waiting since Joe and Turner got engaged in October 2017 for an actual wedding. They definitely didn't pull a Nick and Chopra when it came to becoming husband and wife.

Summer 2019 might not be an exact wedding date, but at least Joe was kind enough to hint when he'll marry the Dark Phoenix star. When the wedding does happen, you know it's going to be a celebration filled with so much love and, most importantly, family. Who else can't wait to see photos from the big event, especially the flag rugby and flag football game? Summer can't get here fast enough.