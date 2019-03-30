Unlike his brother, don't expect Joe Jonas to write a song about being jealous any time soon. During a recent interview at WonderCon, Sophie Turner said Joe Jonas was "okay" with her being in love with her costar, Tye Sheridan, both onscreen and off. The actress, who plays superhero Jean Grey in the upcoming X-Men: Dark Phoenix, spoke with Entertainment Tonight about her "chemistry" with Sheridan, who plays Scott Sommers in the film.

"I mean, we're in love," Turner joked, when asked how she and Sheridan connected off-screen. "I'm completely in love with him," she said, before adding that her fiancé is okay with her new romance, "[Joe] knows, he's fine with it."

However, Turner and Sheridan couldn't keep up the joke for very long, and the Game of Thrones actress eventually admitted that the pair are just very close friends. "We're like, such good friends, and I've always said to Tye, he's my best onscreen boyfriend I've ever had," Turner gushed. "And it's just so nice to have such a wonderful relationship with someone that you're sharing such intimate scenes with. It's really important to have that connection." (According to ET, the pair originally bonded while playing Settlers of Catan at Sheridan's apartment.)

Despite her jokes about falling in love with Sheridan, Turner's relationship with Jonas couldn't be stronger — and the actress can't seem to stop gushing about her future husband. On Thursday, March 28, Turner posted a tribute to the DNCE frontman on her Instagram Story, in order to celebrate "National Joe Day." Alongside a photo of Jonas on a yacht, smoking a cigar, Turner wrote, "Apparently it's #JoeDay so here's my favourite Joe of them all. My Joe."

A few days earlier, in Rolling Stone's cover story with Turner and her best friend, Maisie Williams, the actress explained that she wasn't expecting to get married at such a young age, but that she just knew Jonas was the one for her. "I was fully preparing myself to be single for the rest of my life," Turner told the magazine. "I think once you’ve found the right person, you just know. I feel like I’m much older a soul than I am in age. I feel like I’ve lived enough life to know. I’ve met enough guys to know — I’ve met enough girls to know. I don’t feel 22. I feel like 27, 28."

According to Turner, her romance with Jonas helped save her from having an "identity crisis" after her time working on Game of Thrones ended. "I think for the longest time I didn't have a real sense of myself. I had a bit of an identity crisis where I was playing all these people and I'd grown up faster than I probably should have done," she told Glamour about feeling lost after filming on the show wrapped. "I hadn't been able to experience university, or just spend a lot of time with friends, so for a while, I kept thinking, 'Who am I?'"

"A lot of [my happiness now] is to do with being with a person I've fallen in love with, who loves me more than he loves himself, and who wants to see me find my own happiness," Turner explained. "That was probably the biggest thing that pushed me to find who I am — and find my happiness in things other than acting."

Between her role in X-Men: Dark Phoenix and her relationships both on and off screen — after all, she has a wedding coming up very soon — it seems as if Turner has finally found happiness in both her personal and professional life. And from the sound of it, Turner and Jonas will continue to be Hollywood's most adorable couple for years to come.