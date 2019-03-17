Just as much as he is for his soon-to-be wife, Joe Jonas is a sucker for his adorable nieces. And in celebration of St. Patrick's Day, Joe shared some adorable Instagram videos of them having some holiday fun with festive filters. He captioned the post "luckiest uncle," sandwiched between two shamrock emojis. Alena Rose, 5, and Valentina Angelina, 2, are the daughters of oldest Jonas brother Kevin and his wife Danielle. Joe and his brother, Nick Jonas, have always shared how much they enjoy being uncles with cute tidbits of their nieces that capture how quickly they're growing up.

Although The Jonas Brothers have been beloved since "Year 3000" in some respect, the name recently re-exploded with the release of their new single "Sucker," and the reunion of the family band after a six year hiatus, per People. The brothers disbanded in 2013 to focus on their individual careers. And now that they're back (thanks to James Corden's kidnapping skills), it's like they never left. According to Corden, their reunion "represents our greatest hope of once again stepping back into the light." The world wasn't the same after they went their separate ways.

To celebrate their reunion, the Joe Bros parodied their first hit, "Year 3000" on The Late Late Show with James Corden. The tune, "Year 2019" described current day life with pop culture tidbits and technology updates, including one lyric that Joe obviously is particularly fond of. "You can filter any photo," the brothers sang with Corden. "Look I'm a dog." The infamous puppy ears and nose appeared over Joe and Corden.

Joe used that same puppy filter in an Instagram story with his nieces before breaking out the St. Paddy's Day beard covered with shamrocks and a festive green heart crown. The sound is unfortunately not enabled on the videos, so you aren't able to hear the girls' giggles, but you can tell they're having fun. And you can imagine Joe attempting his best Irish accent for their entertainment.

In another segment on The Late Late Show called "Spill Your Guts or Fill Your Guts," the brothers were tasked with choosing to answer difficult questions or taking a bite of a questionable dish — including but not limited to bird saliva and cow's blood and tongue jelly. During Kevin's turn, Corden asked him who would be a better father, Nick or Joe, and Kevin struggled to answer.

Joe, on the other hand, seemed to feel confident that it would be him. "C'mon Kev," he said. "Who's a better uncle?" To him, the choice was obvious. Nick just shook his head. Ultimately, Kevin couldn't answer. "Eat up boys," he muttered, before stabbing his fork into the square of cow jelly.

Neither Nick nor Joe have kids yet, but Nick just married Priyanka Chopra in December 2018, and Joe became engaged to Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner in October 2017. All three of their significant others starred alongside them in the magical fantasy that was the music video for "Sucker." But it's clear from his St. Patrick's Day video that for Joe, his nieces are still the little queens of his heart.