John Krasinski and Jenna Fischer might not be Jim and Pam on The Office anymore, but their friendship has passed the test of time — and now, they'll find out if it can also withstand their sports rivalry. For weeks, Krasinski and Fischer have been feuding over hockey because they're rooting for different teams, and now, it's been taken to the next level. On Wednesday, Krasinski shared a video from the Stanley Cup Finals including Roy from The Office, and it definitely looks like he may have won this round.

Since last month, the former costars have been going back and forth on social media about the Finals. Krasinski is rooting for Bruins, since he's from Boston, and Fischer is rooting for the Blues, since she's from St. Louis. Wednesday night, those two teams played each other in the finals, and Krasinski pulled out all the stops. He shared a video on Instagram from his seat at Game 7 of the Finals... making it very obvious that he was there with David Denman, who played Roy, Pam's ex-fiancé, on The Office.

"Jenna Fischer, I know we've had our ups and downs recently, and I just wanted to say I'm really sorry you're not here," Krasinski said in the video.

"This is your seat right here, and I'm really bummed you couldn't make it," he continued, pointing to the seat next to him. "But listen, honestly, let's just have the best team win. Both teams have been playing incredibly well."

At that point of the video, Krasinski gets interrupted by a person trying to move past him and sit in the seat he said belonged to Fischer... and that person is Denman.

"I just think at the end of the day it's about hockey, it's about hockey fans, so good luck," he said. And when Krasinski told Denman who the video was for, he said hi to her... while looking 100 percent disinterested.

Of course, Fischer commented on the video with a reference to Denman's character on The Office, writing, "Ha. Ha. Ha. Be careful he doesn’t leave you at the game."

Denman himself shared another video of the two of them from the game, where the fun continued.

"I'm very sad that Jenna Fischer couldn't be here with me, so I brought the next best thing," Krasinski said. "It's all about hockey, it's all about hockey fans, so Jenna, let the best team win."

At the end, he threw in a cackle while pointing at Denman, because of course he did.

But ultimately, Fischer had the last laugh. Her team, the Blues, won the Stanley Cup, and she celebrated by sharing a video with a cake she'd made in the team colors.

"John Krasinski, I got my Gloria cake and I'm gonna eat it, too!" she announced.

Fortunately, Krasinski wasn't a sore loser. He offered up his congratulations on Twitter, effectively bringing their hockey feud to an end — for now.

It's been more than six years since The Office's series finale aired, but it's good to see that the costars are still just as close as ever. Fingers crossed the fun continues next hockey season.