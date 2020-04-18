The class of 2020 might not get to enjoy their senior prom in person this spring, but they still got a night to remember regardless, courtesy of everyone's favorite Office star. On Friday, April 17, John Krasinski hosted a virtual prom on his Some Good News YouTube channel for teens whose own events were canceled due to concerns over the novel coronavirus pandemic. The actor and director even dressed up for the occasion, wearing a tuxedo as he provided music and recruited some of his famous friends to help get the party started.

Over the course of the evening — which was streamed live on his YouTube channel — Krasinski hosted a dance party with his former costar Rainn Wilson before introducing performances from Chance the Rapper and Office super fans, Billie Eilish and Finneas O'Connell. "Seeing all the effort you put into this, with the balloons in your room and the glow sticks and the glasses, it pulls on my heartstrings," Finneas told Krasinski before he and Eilish sang "Bad Guy" for the prom attendees. "Whenever a dad does something so nice and wholesome, it makes me want to cry. Nobody that isn't a dad would put so much love and care into something for 17-year-olds."

In addition to Eilish, the Some Good News prom also featured a performance from the Jonas Brothers, who were excited to celebrate the teenage milestone for the first time themselves. "How about we do one of our songs since we never went to prom?" Nick Jonas said, before he and his brothers played "Sucker" from their respective homes. "We could do one of our songs and turn this party up a notch."

Despite frequently joking throughout the night about his struggles with technology and the weird nature of hosting an online prom, Krasinski's event was a massive success. "‪Goodnight class of 2020!!!" he wrote on Instagram after the stream ended, alongside a photo of his desk chair surrounded by streamers and glow sticks. "Happy prom!!!"

The actor and writer has been doing his best to keep spirits high during the ongoing pandemic through the Some Good News YouTube channel, which combines celebrity guests with fan-submitted stories that "[make] you feel good" in this uncertain time. "We are all going through an incredibly trying time, but, through all the anxiety, through all the confusion, all the isolation, and all the Tiger King, somehow the human spirit found a way to break through and blow us all away," Krasinski said in the first video posted to his channel.

In addition to featuring socially distant interviews with surprise celebrity guests, Krasinski has also done his best to give back to fans in the midst of the pandemic. On April 5, he surprised 9-year-old superfan Aubrey with a Zoom performance from the original Broadway cast of Hamilton, including creator Lin-Manuel Miranda, after she was unable to see the show due to coronavirus cancellations. "Since you couldn’t go to Hamilton, we’re bringing Hamilton to you," Krasinski told her.

"[I'm] totally blown away by the response to #SGN!" Krasinski wrote on Instagram on March 30, shortly after launching the show. "Thank you thank you." However, he also made sure to give credit to the fans and followers who have also contributed to the show, explaining that its his way of giving back to them: "You guys did this!! So you keep sending me #SomeGoodNews and making me smile... and I'll keep trying to return the favor! Pass it on!" The coronavirus pandemic may have canceled all major milestones and gatherings, but it can't stop Krasinski from making people smile, however he can.

