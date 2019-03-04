Following along with John Legend and Chrissy Teigen's adventures has always been a true delight for their fans, but since they became parents for the first time almost three years ago, it's become even more fun to keep up with them on social media. Case in point: a video that Teigen shared on her Instagram Story on Sunday night involving Legend and Luna playing piano together and singing a song about — what else? — her stinky booty.

In the video, Luna and Legend are sitting at the piano together trying to decide what they want to sing while Luna wears her Rapunzel dress, which must be her favorite, considering the fact that she's wearing it all the time in the photos and videos that her parents post. With Teigen's help, they settle on the "stinky booty" song — which just so happens to be the same song that Legend sang in his Pampers Pure commercial, so clearly it's been a hit in their house.

And just to refresh your memory of the lyrics, it is totally a diaper changing song: "Somebody's got a stinky booty / Her name is Luna and she made a poopy / Somebody's got a stinky booty / Daddy's gonna clean it up."

These lyrics are so real for anyone who's ever had to deal with a dirty diaper, and the song really shows the love in their family on so many levels, especially after seeing how sweet Luna and her dad are playing the piano together. She may not have quite as many Grammys as her dad does (yet), but it seems like she may give him a run for his money someday.

chrissyteigen/Instagram Story

In another video that Teigen posted on her story, Legend played piano with their son, Miles, too, this time going with a song that was a bit more traditional: Beauty and the Beast. Although, since Miles isn't even a year old yet, he was definitely less interested in music time than Luna was — but that didn't mean that the moment was any less cute.

Chrissy Teigen/Instagram Story

In case you weren't already aware, Luna is already a pretty seasoned musician. Not only does she play piano, but she also has mastered posing on them, which means that she has mastered two of her parents' many talents:

And she can also play the drums, a skill that Teigen and Legend are probably very thankful for, because what parent doesn't want a toddler in their home who loves to play the drums?

She is also, apparently, a harpist. And her harp is pink.

Knowing that Legend plays piano and sings to his kids means that not only is he spending lots of quality time with them, but that he's fostering a love of music in them at a young age, which is important. It'll be fun to see how that manifests in them as they get older. Will they grow up to score EGOTs like their dad, or pursue something else entirely? Either way, there's no doubt that moments like this — even singing about stinky booties — will become precious memories to them in the future.