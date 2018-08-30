Luna will be a big sister again if her parents get their way. Chrissy Teigen and John Legend want a third baby and aren't being shy about it. In a new episode of the podcast Big Boy's Neighborhood, Legend said that he and Teigen are already thinking about having baby No. 3 just three months after their son Miles was born.

People reported that on the latest episode of Big Boy's Neighborhood, Legend was asked about expanding his family and admitted it's already being discussed in the Legend/Teigen household. “I think so, we’d like to," he said of having another baby. "We can do three."

This is something that Teigen was actually already saying during her second pregnancy. Back in March, two months before she would give birth to Miles, Teigen was talking about having baby No. 3. “I think I do want to have another baby after this and then get hot,” Teigen told Us Weekly, jokingly. “I just want to go babies, back to back to back," she said, hinting that she would want to have her next baby sooner rather than later.

BigBoyTV on YouTube

But, Teigen, who is 32 years old, also told the magazine that she isn't sold on that idea quite yet. "But then I think," she said, "maybe I want to have my 30s, really live in my 30s and not just be pregnant throughout them.”

Before making her decision, Teigen might also want to go back through her tweets, especially one from May 9 when she wrote, “Happy pregnant Chrissy is gone. meet OVER IT Chrissy. Wanna hold my boy let’s do thisssssss.”

It's possible she forgot all about "Over It Chrissy" now that Miles is here. Especially, since family has been her and Legend's priority since his birth. “There’s a lot of family days,” Legend told People in June. “We’ve been home a lot." At the time, Legend said that neither he and Teigen had been working, instead choosing to stay home with their family. "We just enjoy each other’s company," Legend said.

The couple also just enjoy being together with their kids, especially getting settled with their newest addition Miles. "A lot of it’s just the nuts and bolts of making sure Miles is fed," Legend told People of their time at home. "Making sure he sleeps well. Making sure we burp him. Making sure we change his diaper. It’s just the practical everyday things of being a parent, and so we’re immersed in that time in his life right now."

The internet is also immersed in their parenting thanks to Teigen's social media. It's there that Teigen posts cute photos of videos of Luna traveling around the world or going to her first day of school. But it's also where she opens up about being a parent, often having to defend herself against mommy-shaming for her parenting choices.

In 2016, after Teigen was criticized for how she was holding Luna in a photo, she went as far to tweet, "I despise mommy shamers. I am a proud shamer of mommy shamers.” No matter how many kids Teigen has, it's expected this will continue. As will all the cute Instagrams from the internet's favorite family.