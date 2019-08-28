After Chrissy Teigen hilariously called out her husband for not taking enough Instagram-worthy photos of her, a recent series of photos from the singer may just help him redeem himself. As Marie Claire noted, John Legend's new photo of Chrissy Teigen proved he's a good Instagram husband. And the snap even got Kris Jenner telling "sweetie" Legend that he's "doing amazing."

Legend has been on a mission to be a #GoodInstagramHusband ever since Teigen called him out on Aug. 24 for not taking any "good photos" of herself. Well, based on the "All of Me" singer's newest photo of his wife, you can safely say that he's definitely redeemed himself. The snap featured the Bring the Funny judge, decked out in a romantic, burnt orange maxi dress, front and center in a stunning shot. The lighting? Phenomenal. The staging? Perfection. The result? An instantly iconic and oh-so gorgeous snap of Teigen.

Now, since the cookbook author is naturally glam and photogenic, it doesn't take a whole lot to capture a perfect shot of Teigen. But, you have to give credit where it's due, and Legend did indeed put on all of the stops to be a great Instagram husband with the photo, which he captioned with, "My wife is beauuuuuutiful #goodinstagramhusband."

None other than the KarJenner matriarch, Kris Jenner, approved of Legend's redemption arc. The momager, who is good friends with the couple, made great use of her classic catchphrase and wrote to the singer, "You're dong amazing sweetie!!!" I couldn't agree more.

John Legend/Instagram

Legend has been on a mission to redeem himself ever since Teigen's light-hearted call-out. In addition to posting the aforementioned photo of his wife, he's also posted some other, fun shots of his longtime love on Instagram, including a couple of her in total headband glory. On Aug. 25, he posted a couple of photos of his significant other, including an incredibly cute one with Teigen and the couple's daughter, Luna.

He also posted one that featured Teigen in her classic headband look as she smiled bright for the camera. He jokingly captioned the snap with, "When your wife says you're a bad Instagram husband but you're like..."

In case you missed her original post, Teigen took to Instagram on Aug. 24 to say that she had a bone to pick with her husband's social media skills. She posted a mother-daughter selfie with Luna, which she captioned with,

"I never have pictures of myself because I am selfless and am the designated photo taker and keeper for my family and no one else seems to care to be thoughtful and take good photos of me they merely click them off without paying attention to angles or lighting or general photo ambience. but it’s okay. such is the life I chose."

And just in case there was any confusion as to who the spiel was directed towards, she finished off her caption with a simple, "(To john)."

Legend has clearly taken Teigen's note to heart, just based on his recent Instagram activity. And just like Jenner said, you can definitely see that the singer is finally "doing amazing" in his role as a #GoodInstagramHusband.