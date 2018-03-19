John Oliver of Last Week Tonight pulled off an excellent trolling of Mike Pence on Sunday night, when he released a rabbit-themed children's book to counter one written by Second Lady Charlotte Pence. Written by Last Week Tonight writer Jill Twiss, A Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo tells the story of the Pence family pet rabbit's meet-cute with his husband, Wesley, and their fight to get married against the wishes of an evil and familiar-looking Stinkbug. Proceeds from the sales of what is definitely the most important pro-LGBTQ+ bunny book to come out this year will go to benefit The Trevor Project and AIDS United.

Written and illustrated by Charlotte and Karen Pence, Marlon Bundo's A Day in the Life of the Vice President hit store shelves on Monday, taking readers through the responsibilities of the Veep via a ride-along with his family's pet bunny. At the time of this writing, the book is the No. 1 Best Seller in Children's Rabbit Books on Amazon.

Unlike Charlotte Pence's book, A Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo puts focus squarely on the shoulders of the little black and white bunny, who has been outfitted with a whimsical bowtie. In tried-and-true children's picture book fashion, Marlon Bundo says hello to all of his critter friends before meeting Wesley, the bunny with whom he wants to hop for the rest of his life. Upon announcing their engagement, however, Marlon Bundo and Wesley are thrown into conflict with the Stinkbug, who bears a striking resemblance to Mike Pence, and who tells the rabbits that they cannot get married because "Boy Bunnies Marry Girl Bunnies. Girl Bunnies Marry Boy Bunnies. This Is the Way It Has Always Been. You. Are Different. And Different Is Bad."

Courtesy of Chronicle Books

A Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo is currently the No. 1 Best Seller in Political Fiction on Amazon. The audiobook version features the voice talents of Jesse Tyler Ferguson, RuPaul, Jim Parsons, and John Lithgow, among others, and is the No. 1 Best Seller in Audible Audiobooks on Amazon. The audiobook costs less than $2 on Amazon right now, so I highly recommend picking up a copy for yourself and any bunny-loving child you know. Additionally, you can get a free e-book copy of A Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo by making a donation to The Trevor Project and/or AIDS United.

Courtesy of Chronicle Books

Although John Oliver's picture book has a clear goal of pissing off the Vice President of the United States, A Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo also makes for a fine tool to teach acceptance and inclusivity to young children. Marlon Bundo and Wesley get married by a queer female minister-cat named Pajama, flanked by their "grooms-otters" Muffins and Cubby, and if that's not awesome, I don't want to know what is.

Courtesy of Chronicle Books

A Day in the Life of Marlon Bundo is available now at betterbundobook.com and Chronicle Books.