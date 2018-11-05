In the days leading up to the midterms, Donald Trump has repeatedly condemned the caravan of migrants currently making its way to the United States' southern border, where many plan to claim asylum. On his show on Sunday, John Oliver used Trump's family separation policy to illustrate the way in which migrants may be treated at the border when they arrive, potentially in several weeks' time.

To open his main segment, Oliver played a clip of Trump giving a speech. In the clip, the president asserted:

At this very moment, a large, well-organized caravan of migrants are marching toward our southern border. Some people call it an 'invasion' ... A lot of young men, strong men, a lot of men that maybe we don't want in our country. I don't want them in our country. And women don't want them in our country, women want security ...

The late night host noted that, recently, Trump has suggested taking various hardline stances on immigration, including potentially eliminating birthright citizenship and sending active duty military troops to the southern border. However, Oliver also said that, despite his rhetoric, "It's hard to know what the president will or even can do [about immigration] going forward."

LastWeekTonight on YouTube

Therefore, the host asserted that it was important to take a look back at Trump's immigrant family separation policy. Oliver suggested that the policy epitomizes what he believes is the Trump administration's anti-immigration stance — and could offer a glimpse into how it may approach the migrant caravan when it arrives.

Oliver's family separation segment centered on two questions: how the policy was implemented and why. In regards to the "how" question, the late night host indicated that he believes the policy was implemented "incompetently and cruelly."

More to come ...