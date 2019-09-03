John Paul Jones may have started out as the resident fun guy of the season on Bachelor in Paradise, but as the weeks have progressed this normally chill bro has been the source of a lot of tension, which began when he got into a one-sided shouting match with Derek at Chris and Krystal's wedding. The former BiP duo were shocked to see someone cause such a disruption on their big day, but John Paul Jones' recent apology to Chris and Krystal proves that he too is mortified at his actions and deeply regrets how it all went down. Bustle reached out to Chris Radone and Krystal Nielson for comment, but had yet to hear back at the time of publication.

Like many interactions in real life these days, JPJ's sentiments to the married couple comes in the form of an Instagram post rather than a hand-written letter or face-to-face interaction. "After watching this past Tuesday’s [episode] of BIP and having had time to step away from it all and introspect on my actions, I do deeply regret that my behavior was disruptive and upsetting to the celebration of Chris and Krystal’s wedding reception," JPJ wrote on Instagram this Monday, Sept. 2. "Despite the fatigue and anxiety I felt at the time, I should have used good judgment in my decisions and acted in a more mature and selfless way."

It was at this point that the 24-year-old turned his attention directly to Chris and Krystal, as well as their family and friends, asking for their forgiveness and acknowledging that he was completely in the wrong. "I extend my sincere apologies to Chris and Krystal and to their families and friends for my actions," he continued, before signing off the post. "With regret and sincere apologies, JPJ."

Along with the message itself, many members of Bachelor Nation proceeded to comment below the post with words of encouragement and positivity toward JPJ for his heartfelt words. However, there was one person who didn't find the gesture so wonderful: Derek Peth. In fact, he threw some of JPJ's own words back at him and claimed that this was just an attempt to "save face" and help mend his public image.

"Don’t insult our intelligence," Derek wrote in the comments section of the post — a statement JPJ had made directly to Derek at the wedding. "You could reach out on your own instead of on Instagram. This is just an attempt to save face."

It isn't surprising why Derek still harbors a bit of resentment for JPJ, given that his budding relationship with Tayshia seemed to start going downhill once this drama between the two of them started, though she claimed their fight had nothing to do with her decision to cut ties with Derek.

As for Chris and Krystal, they have yet to respond to JPJ's message, but since he failed to tag them in the post (a classic JPJ-ism if there ever was one), they may not be aware of its existence just yet. It may not be able to undo the soured memories he created at their wedding, but his intentions seem to be coming from a genuine and sincere place.