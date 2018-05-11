This is one Full House moment that will make fans' hearts melt. John Stamos' baby, and Full House stars Lori Loughlin, and Bob Saget all recently hung out in what makes for one seriously cute moment. Thankfully, the actor who brings Uncle Jesse to life shared a photo on Instagram Thursday. It's the sweetest picture ever, which shows Saget, Loughlin, and Stamos all staring at his son, Billy Stamos. The trio is radiating pure joy. Stamos has been wanting to be a dad for all of his life, so, yeah this is a happy time for the group who's been working together since the '80s.

Stamos captioned the image, "The Tin Man, Dorothy and The Scarecrow say hi to the cutest of Munchkins. #BillyandtheRippers". There's no denying Billy is a cute munchkin. As for "Billy and the Rippers", all Full House fans know it's a nod to Uncle Jesse's band, Jessie and the Rippers. Yes, Billy is even wearing a onesie with the band's name on it. He's already a fan of the sitcom and he doesn't even know it.

Saget also took to Instagram Thursday, where he shared the same photo, which was taken by his fiancée, Kelly Rizzo. He sweetly captioned the picture, "So much love John. Most beautiful boy and Mommy & Daddy ever. So proud to be a new Uncle/Tin Man, my brother."

On April 10, Stamos and wife Caitlin McHugh became first-time parents. He announced the thrilling news on Instagram with a picture of Billy resting on his chest. "From now on, the best part of me will always be my wife and my son," the 54-year-old wrote. "Welcome Billy Stamos (named after my father) #NotJustanUncleAnymore #Overjoyed".

Of course, his Full House co-stars congratulated Stamos on his new addition. Dave Coulier told People in April, "He's talked about it since I’ve known him, which is over 30 years. Caitlin couldn’t be a better mom and a better partner for him. We are very excited to welcome her to the family."

Loughlin adorably congratulated her onscreen husband in a video, which Stamos shared with his followers on Instagram on April 25. In the video, Loughlin, along with her daughters, Olivia and Isabella, and friends, says, "Hey, hey, Mr. Stamos, we all want to come and meet Billy, but see you're home with a newborn baby and I'm hanging out with the cool crowd." Next to the video, Stamos wrote, "Can’t wait for Billy to meet his great, great, great Aunt Becky and clan."

For a long time the Fuller House star has wanted to have children. He told People in December 2017, "I always wanted to be a dad. Clearly I had to do some work on myself first." Before Billy arrived, Stamos' couldn't contain his excitement about becoming a father. Next to a throwback image of his late father, Bill Stamos, staring at Stamos when he was a baby, the actor wrote, "Can’t wait to look at my baby like this." He even shared a photo of himself as Uncle Jesse "pregnant" and wrote, "This is the longest 9 months of my life! #cantwait 4 #fatherhood".

Stamos also told People in April, "I’ll be a fun dad. I’ve been practicing for a long time. I’ve done every schtick you can do with a baby on TV … all the bits and jokes and diaper gags. I’ll probably just do all that stuff."

And look at him now. In the photo with Loughlin and Saget, do you see Stamos' smile? You can tell there's no place he would rather be. He's head over heels for his baby boy, and understandably so. It's truly beautiful.