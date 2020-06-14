The COVID-19 pandemic has pushed back major life milestones for many celebs, and on Saturday, The Bachelorette's JoJo Fletcher and Jordan Rodgers celebrated their would-be wedding day. The couple, who got engaged during JoJo's season of The Bachelorette in 2016, would have tied the knot on June 13, but had to postpone their wedding to 2021 due to coronavirus.

On Saturday, JoJo posted a selfie with Jordan on Instagram, showing off her engagement ring. She wrote, "6.13.20 ... Happy “What would have been Wedding Day” to us!" The reality star continued that the two had "spent the last 11 months planning the wedding of our dreams," but made the tough decision to postpone the nuptials due to, "the circumstances of 2020." She added a sweet message for her fiancé, writing: "Even though I don’t get to marry you todayyyyy @jrodgers11 I know it will be all more worth the wait."

The Bachelorette couple didn't reveal the new date for the wedding, but JoJo did tease that the event had been postponed a year, writing: "2021, we reaaaallllyyy can’t wait for you."

Jordan and JoJo have taken plenty of time to get to know each other off screen post-Bachelor, and celebrated their four-year anniversary in May, as per People. Unfortunately it seems the two will have to wait just a bit longer to say their "I dos", but they don't appear to be letting it get them down.

On Saturday, Jordan posted a photo with JoJo on Instagram as well which shows the couple renovating their home. He wrote a message about postponing their big day, writing, "We were supposed to be Husband & Wife, by now, and paint the town with all our favorite people. Instead we are painting a laundry room!" He wrote that, "although I would be just as happy saying I do right here covered in paint" that due to the pandemic, "our dream wedding will have to wait just a little longer." He added: "I love you @joelle_fletcher and I can’t wait to marry you in 2021!"

In March, JoJo and Jordan hinted at postponing the wedding, but said they planned to hold off on rescheduling during an interview with Bachelorette host Chris Harrison, as per Entertainment Tonight. JoJo said that initially the couple told the wedding planner that, "we're just going to wait until the last minute to see if we need to reschedule" but were advised to act fast because the venue was beginning to book for 2021.

The two reality stars emphasized that they didn't plan to compromise especially after waiting so long for the big day. "We would never sacrifice that day to just rush and get it done. So, if it can't happen the way we want it to happen, we'll do it when we can," JoJo told the host. Jordan joked that the two were used to being patient, saying, "It's been four years, so what’s another year?"