Get ready for the most wild thing you'll read all day. Basically, a certain Kardashian family friend might have a back-up career in the psychic realm, all based on their wild Kylie Jenner-related prediction. According to Marie Claire, Jonathan Cheban predicted Kylie Jenner's pregnancy in a Season 11 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians that aired back in December 2015. In other words, his prediction came around two years before the news about Jenner's pregnancy would even be reported.

During a segment on KUWTK, Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, and Cheban discussed the Life of Kylie star's upcoming Canadian club appearance. Both of the ladies thought that Jenner, who was 18 years old at the time, was too young to be doing that kind of appearance. This led Cheban to surmise, since the starlet was moving along in her career at an accelerated pace, "I feel like she's going to have kids at 22." Um, can he see into the future or something?

Of course, Jenner was 20 years old when she welcomed her daughter Stormi Webster, so Cheban was a little off on the age range there. But, I'm not going to fault him for that because, otherwise, his statement was incredibly accurate. As most know, Jenner gave birth to her baby in February, according to her own announcement on social media.

This isn't the first time that there's been a super accurate prediction about the youngest KarJenner sibling's pregnancy. According to E! News, Kim Kardashian also predicted that her little sister would be a young mom. The KKW Beauty mogul and her mom attended a Business of Fashion West panel in June, where the two discussed the future of KUWTK. In news that's sure to delight fans, they both said that they can see the series going on for years. The publication noted that Kris joked that fans would see North West getting married on a future season, which led Kim K to say that she "used to say that about Kylie."

She continued, "We used to say, 'Season 17, Kylie has a baby. And we all looked at each other and [were] like, 'Oh sh*t! That just happened.'" She's (almost) exactly right. KUWTK is currently on its 15th season and its presumed that Jenner's pregnancy may be a plot point during it, according to the season's trailer.

E! Entertainment on YouTube

Unbelievably, that still isn't the only accurate Jenner pregnancy prediction. As writer and noted Kardashian fan Mariah Smith pointed out on Twitter, a shaman may have spilled the beans in an episode of Life of Kylie. In one specific clip from the series Smith shared, the reality starlet, her friend Jordyn Woods, and her momager visit a shaman. The shaman told Jenner that her boyfriend, Travis Scott, is "inside, looking at you." Considering that it may line up with the timeline of her pregnancy, some interpreted it to mean that she was indeed pregnant.

It's wild to think that there wasn't just one incredibly accurate pregnancy prediction. Seeing as though there were so many predictions about her major life event, it almost seems like it was an inevitable possibility that Jenner would become a mom in the future, doesn't it?