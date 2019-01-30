After the first three episodes of Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club, who would have guessed that it would be Jonitta and Gabi who would bring about the most shocking moment of the season so far? Although it seemed like Brent was causing drama, tensions between the two women eventually reached a point where they were physically fighting each other. The altercation that had Lindsay, Panos, and everyone else in the house seriously doubting Jonitta's future at the beach club. And even after all this time, Jonitta's tweets about her fight with Gabi on Lindsay Lohan's Beach Club show she didn't take the incident lightly.

Jonitta didn't mince words with Gabi when she thought her roommate was trying to make a move on her date. Although the incident was admittedly small — a kiss on each cheek is actually a really common way to say hello in Greece — Gabi didn't back down either, provoking the already angry Jonitta by touching her leg. Jonitta responded by slapping and then punching Gabi in the face, judging from the security camera footage Panos watched on the show, which obviously escalated the situation. It made Sara pouring tequila on Brent look, frankly, tame.

When Jonitta showed up for her meeting with Panos the next day wearing a t-shirt that said "SORRY" on the front and "NOT SORRY" on the back, her boss felt like she didn't understand how serious the situation was. But last week, after the previews for this episode aired, slap and all, Jonitta elaborated on Twitter that she is completely mortified by the incident and has been working on herself since.

In addition to general regret, she also expressed that she's been using therapy and meditation to help her move past the anger that caused the incident in the first place.

Jonitta also retweeted Gabi's tweet, conveying her own regret at what happened in the episode.

Savvy businesswoman that she is, Jonitta also sent out a funny GIF in the hopes that she hadn't completely shot her career in the foot with that one bad reaction.

Late Monday night, ahead of the episode's Tuesday night airtime, she added one last mention about needing to quell her nerves in the hopes of riding out the looming public humiliation. And honestly, who can blame her?

Three weeks ago, Jonitta set her Instagram to private, making it difficult to decipher any clues as to whether or not she gets sent home from the Beach House or not. But according to Sara's Instagram stories, Jonitta appeared regularly on the press tour, along with Brent, Alex, and Mike. It seems unlikely that she would be selected to promote the show on Good Morning America if she had left on bad terms.

While violence is never okay, by the end of the Episode 4 (and by now, on Twitter) Jonitta makes it clear that she knows what she did was unacceptable. The pressure that any reality show cast is under while filming a reality show has to be enormous. Finding a balance between making entertaining TV and taking care of your emotions around a group of strangers you just met cannot be easy. Combine that with the fact that she had actually been crushing it at her job just before the big fight, she likely deserves a second chance — hopefully Lindsay sees that, too.