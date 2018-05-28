One of the models (yes only one of) hoping to steal Becca's heart on the new season of The Bachelorette is Jordan, whose bright smile and blue eyes might just win her over. But who is Jordan from The Bachelorette? The professional model is definitely one to watch this season.

Jordan seems completely entrenched in the modeling world. According to his Instagram bio, Jordan is signed with Wilhelmina Models, one of the top modeling agencies in the country. And, according to Bachelor host Chris Harrison, Jordan is loving every minute of his time in the spotlight. “Think of Ben Stiller’s character in Zoolander," Chris Harrison told People of Jordan, citing him as one of five men to watch this season. "He’s a model, and he’s all about the model life. You’ll learn a lot about the model life — the pitfalls and the hurdles. And Jordan wears underwear to a rose ceremony. He’s a very confident, good-looking guy, but he’s also very much a model. He brought his A-game.” It definitely sounds like Jordan will be trying his best to win over Becca's heart with his good looks, his charm, and his modeling skills.

But all of that confidence and swagger might make Jordan a few enemies inside the house. After all, showing up to a rose ceremony in nothing but your underwear is sure to be an unpopular move with the rest of the men. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Chris Harrison revealed that this season will feature some particularly dramatic moments. "Maybe the most ridiculous fight you've ever seen in the history of our show, which is saying a lot…" he shared. "It's just magnificent to watch. It's going to be one of those [seasons where] you're watching through your fingers because you're embarrassed for everybody involved but you can't stop watching." Could Jordan be one of the men involved in the drama? It wouldn't be all that surprising given Harrison's other comments about him.

Paul Hebert/ABC

Jordan also has a few hidden talents up his sleeve. His ABC bio says that he is a dedicated runner, with a best personal mile time of four minutes, 24 seconds! Maybe he should be spending less time competing on The Bachelorette and more time competing for the Olympics. (I kid, I kid.) His bio also says that he spends a lot of time perfecting his "pensive gentleman" look... whatever that means. Perhaps it's like Derek Zoolander's "blue steel" look.

But Jordan doesn't seem to be totally without a sense of humor or an ability to laugh at himself. He recently retweeted a Bachelorette promo that was pretty clearly making fun of him and his obsession with the model lifestyle. So maybe Jordan is aware of how people watching the show might perceive him, and is willing to poke fun at himself.

Jordan isn't the only model competing for Becca's love this season, however. He'll have to face off against fellow contestant and fellow Wilhelmina model Kamil, who doubles as a realtor and a fitness guru. Maybe they can have a photoshoot challenge to determine who goes through to the next round, America's Next Top Model style.

Regardless of Jordan's profession, the fact that Chris Harrison singled him out as one to watch on this season might indicate that he makes it pretty far. Whether or not Jordan is right for Becca, and whether or not he's the villain of this season, remains to be seen. But it seems pretty apparent that Jordan is here to compete, and will definitely make a lasting impression on both Becca and viewers at home.