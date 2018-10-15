Eat you heart out, ladies. It is going down on Monday night when Bachelor in Pardise's Jordan Kimball joins Joe Amabile on Dancing With the Stars. Grocery Store Joe has made it four weeks into the competition of the show's 27th season with partner Jenna Johnson. And in honor of Monday's "trio night," Jordan is joining the dynamic duo to give his all on the dance floor just weeks after his public split from ex-fiancé Jenna Cooper.

Joe is confident his pal is going to tear it up in the ballroom and give the judges (and crowd) what they want. "He's very confident. We're going to paint the board with 10s," Joe proudly told Entertainment Tonight. Choreographer and dance pro Johnson hinted that the number will be one to remember. "I don't think people are going to expect what we're going to be doing," she told ET. "I wanted to do something that just made these two shine, and the ladies are going to go crazy."

In the interview, Jordan revealed why the hilarious dance number is actually therapeutic for him right now. "You gotta show people that the best thing to do whenever you're going through a rough time is to go to your friends and try to get out there and bust a move," he said. "Right now, Dancing With the Stars is very relevant in my life. I'm a big Saturday Night Fever kind of guy, and that's what we're bringing to you this Monday."

Monday's big event comes about one month after Jordan and Jenna called it quits less than 24 hours after fans watched them get engaged on the Bachelor in Paradise finale. The breakup came after infidelity allegations and alleged screenshots of Jenna's texts with another man surfaced. Jordan addressed the breakup on Instagram, writing, "I deal with unreasonable circumstances reasonably and have come to terms with a decision to remove myself from the relationship, it breaks my heart... I’ll be taking time to pursue my inner peace."

Not only has Jordan seemed to have found his inner peace, but he's discovered his right to be sexy. Perhaps too sexy. Remember the early '90s jam "I'm Too Sexy" by Right Said Fred? That's what the trio will be shaking it to on DWTS.

"I just think it's a funny song. It's a great song. It's really catchy, makes you want to dance," Joe explained to ET. "You're really going to see me this week. This performance is probably going to force me to come out of my shell, I have no choice." And he was adamant about his choice according to his partner, Johnson, who offered up Pitbull songs that Joe shot down.

Breaking up never looked so good. Although Jordan's no dance expert, he's sure he'll leave it all on the floor. "I'm not a professional dancer, but I think I can entertain. I've got structured choreography experience," Jordan told ET. "I'm not going to call it dance, but I can move. I've got repetition, I can learn quickly. With quick wit comes the ability to learn quickly as well." DWTS and BiP fans, it's about to be the night of your life.