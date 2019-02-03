If you're a horror fan, then you might have received the ultimate Christmas present this year when the trailer for Jordan Peele's newest terrifying film was released on Dec. 25. Now, Jordan Peele's Us Super Bowl trailer has been released and it illustrates how this movie will be the stuff of nightmares even better than the first teaser did. After Peele gave viewers Get Out, there hasn't really been an original horror movie quite like it. Us will almost certainly fix that.

On Feb. 3, just hours before the Super Bowl was set to kick off, Peele started a subreddit page dedicated to his production company, Monkeypaw Productions. And the only thing he dropped in there? A new TV spot for Us that'll be shown during the big game. The trailer generated posts from excited admirers in the subreddit who were eager to express their joy with Peele gifs and exclamation marks.

Sharp-eyed fans will notice that there are a few differences between the original Us trailer and this new Super Bowl one. First of all, the new one is insidious from the very beginning. Lupita Nyong'o, who plays Adelaide Wilson, can be heard narrating the whole time, talking about the foreshadowing she's seen and felt leading up to the horror that's coming for her and her family.

MOVIE CLIP HD on YouTube

The first trailer also had a chilling remix of LUNIZ's "I Got 5 On It," which tripped Twitter out. The song choice, and the remixing of it later in the trailer, did a great job showing the mood shift from fun car rides to near death by evil doppelgängers.

From what the trailers have revealed so far, it seems the premise of Us focuses on the existence of "tethered" beings that look just like the family at the forefront of the film. According to the movie's official description, in addition to Adelaide, the family also includes her husband Gabriel "Gabe" Wilson, played by Winston Duke, and their two kids: Evan Alex's Jason and Zora Shahadi Wright Joseph's Zora. The movie is set during the family's trip to their beach house.

While Get Out was about race, Peele told The Hollywood Reporter in a Dec. 2018 interview that Us won't focus on that, but instead on the self and your own demise being a product of your doings. "Very important for me was to have a black family at the center of a horror film," Peele told the publication. "But it's also important to note, unlike Get Out, Us is not about race. It is instead about something that I feel has become an undeniable truth. And that is the simple fact that we are our own worst enemies."

On top of what lies behind the struggles and conflict in the film, the director has also revealed also that he wanted to try his hand at classic horror. "For my second feature, I wanted to create a monster mythology," Peele said in a Dec. 2018 interview with Entertainment Weekly. "I wanted to do something that was more firmly in the horror genre but still held on to my love of movies that are twisted but fun." The movie is set for a March 15, 2019 release date, and will premiere at the South by Southwest Film Festival in Austin, TX on March 8, per Slash Film.

Us seems like a must-see film, and each trailer looks undeniably terrifying. Despite the nightmares you're likely to receive the night after seeing the movie in theaters, it'll almost certainly be worth it in the end.