It's always surprising to seasoned Bachelor Nation viewers like myself when a contestant comes in and expects top billing from everyone around him or her. It begs the question — does said contestant know what he or she signed up for? Did he or she not read the contract, the one that's written on reams of paper for the dos and don'ts of being a reality television star? Jordan didn't get a shot with Becca on her season of The Bachelorette, and now, he has a second chance on Bachelor In Paradise. But Jordan's jealousy on Bachelor In Paradise could ruin everything, driving away his new fanbase and, oh yeah — Jenna — the girl he has his eye on.

The rules of Bachelor In Paradise are a little more lax than those of The Bachelorette and The Bachelor. On the former two shows, there's one lead and 30 men or women, respectively, gunning for that person's heart. That's how it works. But on Bachelor In Paradise, it's a free-for-all — people come in, people go out, and everyone can hook up with everyone. It's a bacchanal of badly made margaritas and very wet-sounding kisses. Anyone is up for grabs, as far as relationships go, so why is Jordan so surprised that his alleged girl, Jenna, has eyes for Benoit, another addition to the Sayulita, Mexico set?

His jealous rants are a huge red flag. At least, according to Twitter.

More to come...