You don't need to spend an entire weekend thrifting at vintage or consignment stores while on the hunt for classic '90s pieces. The latest Jordyn Woods x Addition Elle fashion collection is called "90210" for a reason. It's inspired by the glorious and grunge-tastic looks of the '90s, when Brenda Walsh, Donna Martin, Kelly Taylor, and co. ruled the roost. Alongside the epic sideburns of leading men Dylan McKay and Brandon Walsh, of course.

The capsule from the plus size, Canadian-based brand, which democratizes fashion, is super fun. It's nostalgic without being too retro. Woods, who is well-known among Kardashian followers as the BFF of Kylie Jenner, and the retailer have put together a collection that focuses on details of the era. We're talking slip dresses, oversized denim, high-waisted and destroyed jeans, crop tops, bodysuits, and more.

The 12-piece range, which is the third collab between Woods and the brand, will cruise onto the Addition Elle site on Monday, April 9. We've got a sneak peek at all the pieces and prices.

The "90210" collection is available in sizes 12 through 26. Items start at $32 and go as high as $125.

You can mix and match items from the capsule and your presentation will never feel contrived or like you are trying too hard to be '90s.

Slip dresses were popularized by Courtney Love but they remain wearable RN.

You can totally pair anything in the range with with pieces you already own. "90210" is that versatile. Mini dresses are so '90s, especially when paired with kicks or combat boots.

The striped shirt has all of the nautical feels. The roomy shape is so old school.

This graphic tee asks to be layered.

Destroyed, light wash mom jeans are a "yes."

The oversized denim jacket is modernized by the cold shoulder construction.

Polka Dots Forever Courtesy of Addition Elle Polka Dot Dress, $68, additionelle.com Polka dots are a timeless pattern. But mini dresses are super emblematic of the early '90s. This dress arrives just in time for summer and bare-legged season.

Slip Into Something Cute & Comfy Courtesy of Addition Elle Spaghetti Strap Slip Dress, $75, additionelle.com Slip dresses were also a '90s staple. Whether you wore them with a crop top underneath or not, they were stylish. The shiny material makes this version very "right now."

Give 'Em The Cold Shoulder Courtesy of Addition Elle Distressed Cold Shoulder Jacket, $125, additionelle.com Oversized apparel has been an enduring fashion trend for the past few years. So has the cold shoulder silhouette. This light, distressed wash is what makes it feel like a throwback. You can pair it either of the dresses.

Bring The Mom Jeans Courtesy of Addition Elle Distressed Mom Jeans, $110, additionelle.com Baggy jeans that are cuffed or rolled? Yep, that's '90s AF. You can wear these with a cropped top, a fitted shirt, or something from your mom's secret collection of old concert tees!

Bodysuited Courtesy of Addition Elle Mesh Bodysuit, $58, additionelle.com This black mesh bodysuit would look amazing tucked into the collection's mom jeans. That way, it balances out volume. It's an essential layering piece. You could throw a vintage vest overtop, thus cribbing a move directly from Brenda Walsh's Fashion Playbook.

Graphic Ringer Tee Courtesy of Addition Elle Graphic Ringer Tee, $42, additionelle.com Ringer tees such as this reigned supreme in the '90s. Give it modern flair by wearing it with leather leggings and kicks.

Cropped Cami Courtesy of Addition Elle Crop Top, $32, additionelle.com This spacey, black and white, floral-inspired cropped cami works with all of the pieces in the range. Again, the shorter construction balances out baggier offerings.

Earn Your Stripes Courtesy of Addition Elle Dollman Top, $48, additionelle.com This loose fit boyfriend shirt gives off the vibe that it's been passed down between a few generations of friends. Yet it remains a classic. You can wear it with anything in the "90210" collection and it won't look matchy matchy or too "put together." That said, you can also team it with plenty of other things, such as denim shorts, a mini, or skinnies.