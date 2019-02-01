The birthday wishes are flooding in for baby Stormi from family members, friends, and fans alike. On Feb. 1, Kylie Jenner's BFF Jordyn Woods shared a birthday message for Stormi, and included so much love for her little "niece."

Woods took to Instagram to share a lovely post in honor of Jenner's daughter, Stormi Webster. Not only did she caption her Instagram with the most touching message, but she included a slideshow featuring some of the 1-year-old's cutest moments with her aunt. Jenner's BFF and her daughter have shared so many sweet moments together, including Woods helping Stormi walk while on the beach or when the pair (and, presumably, Jenner, as well) went on a sunset picnic.

In one of the clips that she posted, Woods and Stormi can be seen having a ton of fun as they tried to mirror each other's movements. During the cute interaction, the birthday girl's infectious can be heard, which is a must-watch since it's sure to bring some joy to your day. Of course, in addition to all of that cuteness, Woods wrote:

"STORM!! You never fail to make me happy. You are the sunshine on any day and there is never a dull moment with you. I can’t wait to continue to see the smartest little girl I know blossom and grow. Your Aunty Jordy loves you baby. HAPPY 1st BIRTHDAY ROCKSTAR. and when I say rockstar.. I mean it. This girl has rhythm already."

As Jenner's BFF and roommate, Woods is an honorary aunt to baby Stormi at this point and, as such, she's been there by the little one's side throughout all of her major milestones. She's also been there to celebrate so many fun moments with the family, too. Most recently, she got to tag along with Jenner and Stormi as they celebrated the tot's first birthday a little early during their tropical getaway in late January.

On Instagram, Jenner showcased some of the silly moments with her bestie and her daughter. One of those moments featured the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, Woods, and Stormi shared a fun moment together in matching green bathing suits, as one naturally does to soak up some sun with the fam in style. In her caption for the photo, the reality star wrote, "love these two more than life itself."

As previously mentioned, Stormi's famous family members have sent many well-wishes in honor of her first birthday. Kim Kardashian celebrated the occasion by posting a snap of her niece and her baby Chicago, who recently celebrated her own first birthday on Jan. 15. Kris Jenner similarly posted so many adorable photos of her grandchild and sent her love on Instagram.

And, of course, Jenner herself also took to Instagram to share multiple posts about her baby's birthday, including a very moving caption in honor of her little angel, in which she wrote:

"how did i get so lucky to have such a sweet, smart, happy baby. i just couldn’t have dreamt you up, storm. i wish you could stay this little forever and i could protect that contagious smile and laugh of yours. I know you won’t remember much about the first year of your life but i pray that you’ll never forget to keep sharing your joy and laughter with the world. my love grows for you a thousand miles a minute. every day with you is the best day of my life. happy birthday to my angel on earth. 🎈"

The Kardashian Jenner family, alongside honorary KarJenner, Woods, definitely made sure to pull out all of the most adorable stops to honor baby Stormi on her milestone first birthday.