Time flies, huh? On Friday, Feb. 1, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott's daughter Stormi turned 1. And of course, the reality star and rapper are making the most of this milestone. On Instagram, Jenner shared a birthday post for Stormi, filled with a ton of never-before-seen photos and videos that will make you instantly smile.

While you definitely have to click through and see every single snapshot, you'll also want to read the heartfelt caption first. The makeup mogul wrote,

"how did i get so lucky to have such a sweet, smart, happy baby. i just couldn’t have dreamt you up, storm. i wish you could stay this little forever and i could protect that contagious smile and laugh of yours. I know you won’t remember much about the first year of your life but i pray that you’ll never forget to keep sharing your joy and laughter with the world. my love grows for you a thousand miles a minute. every day with you is the best day of my life. happy birthday to my angel on earth. 🎈"

And in case that's not enough to make fans' hearts burst, Jenner also shared a separate sweet video of the proud parents, captioned, "Happy Birthday Stormi ♥️ We Love you.." The limit of cuteness does not exist.

Jenner's new Instagram video also feels reminiscent of how she revealed Stormi's arrival in the first place — with a home movie. On Feb. 4, 2018, a few days after giving birth, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star posted an 11-and-a-half-minute video to YouTube titled "To Our Daughter." After months of rumors and speculation, fans got the confirmation they'd been eagerly seeking.

The moment was all the more special, since Jenner shared the news on her own terms. She shed more light on the decision to keep her pregnancy under-wraps in a lengthy tweet, which read in part:

"I'm sorry for keeping you in the dark through all the assumptions. I understand you're used to me bringing you along on all my journeys. my pregnancy was one I chose not to do in front of the world. I knew for myself i needed to prepare for this role of a lifetime in the most positive, stress free and healthy way i knew how. there was no gotcha moment, no big paid reveal i had planned. I knew my baby would feel every stress and every emotion so I chose to do it this way for my little life and our happiness. pregnancy has been the most beautiful, empowering, and life changing experience I've had in my entire life and I'm actually going to miss it. I appreciate my friends and especially my family for helping me make this special moment as private as we could."

While she may have kept her pregnancy private, Jenner has been very open in the time afterwards. She's constantly sharing updates about her daughter's day-to-day life on social media, and these new birthday posts are no exception. Here's to many more years of adorable Stormi content.