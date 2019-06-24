Jordyn Woods has been busy this summer designing the ultimate California-cool girl collection. Jordyn Woods x boohoo are collaborating again, dropping a second collection that captures the spirit of summer on the west coast. The 60-piece collection is set to launch on June 26 and has everything from going out dresses to demure pencil skirts.

For her second collection, Woods drew inspiration from her personal style and fashion trends that she's currently wearing herself, like statement blazers, ruched dresses, and citrus colors.

Woods brought her second boohoo collection to life during a campaign shot in her hometown, Los Angeles. According to a press release, the campaign "celebrates the real Woods." The series of campaign photos show Woods in a Barbie-like house, wearing different outfits in different rooms.

In one photo she's in a red snakeskin mini dress while standing in a saccharine-sweet pink bedroom. In another she's in a pink power suit and bustier top while hanging out in a corner of the backyard. In another photo she's in front of the house and posing next to a lilac convertible, which perfectly matches her lilac ruched dress.

boohoo

There's a slight Barbie-slash-Clueless vibe to the entire collection, making you think of California It Girls in the '90s. There is also video content in the campaign, which features "a narrative of Woods’ journey as she navigates through life with confidence, independence, and an adventure seeking attitude," the press release reads.

In the campaign video, Jordyn narrates, "What inspires me is just anyone who is waking up each day and willing to be better. I most look up to any strong person out there willing to make a change."

"Be you and that is your power," Woods says as she puts on a tiara while wearing a hot pink two-piece dress. "I know I can do anything. I am Jordyn Woods."

boohoo

This second collaboration with boohoo is a chance for Woods to show how much she has grown in the past three years. "My style has completely evolved since my first collaboration with boohoo. In 2016 I was just turning 18 and coming into myself and my confidence. Since then I’ve acquired a lot more knowledge and awareness and started coming into womanhood," Woods tells Bustle.

boohoo

The collection is full of jumpsuits, high-slit dresses, colorful blazers, matching two-piece sets, lace, ruffles, and tie-waisted silhouettes. While it's a playful collection, the most exciting thing about the line is its inclusive size range. The collaboration ranges in sizes 2 to 24 and costs between $15 to $60.

"With my new collection, I wanted to offer size inclusive pieces with designs that reflect my personal style. I hope this collection empowers women and encourages them to dream big," Woods shared in a press release.

This isn't the first time the model and the brand have teamed up. Woods' first collection with boohoo was actually Woods' first venture into fashion design. The collection debuted in Sept. 2016, and Woods' main goal was to make it as size-inclusive as possible. The first collaboration went up to size 22. At the time, Woods was very vocal about the struggles she had faced as both a plus-size model and woman.

"This has been an incredible opportunity to design a collection that embraces all body types. There were points in my life growing up when I wanted to dress like other girls my age, but I couldn't find clothes in my size that were as cute as theirs," Woods said in a release. "With Boohoo.com, I have been supported and encouraged to create something that all women can have access to and that I am proud of."

Woods is now back at it again, this time with a more summer-ready capsule. Mark your calendars for June 26 and see what the influencer has up her sleeve for you at boohoo.com.