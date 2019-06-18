It's almost here: the Keeping Up With the Kardashians episode that we've all been waiting for. Yes, the one where Khloe Kardashian hears about Tristan Thompson and Jordyn Woods' alleged hook-up. Even Jordyn Woods reacted to the KUTWK episode trailer about the Tristan drama. But, somewhat surprisingly, she's taking the whole thing in stride.

Before getting into Jordyn's remarks about the trailer, let's revisit the backstory. You know, just in case anyone was living under a rock for the past four months. At the end of February, rumors spread that Tristan had allegedly cheated on Khloe with Jordyn. The two of them broke up for good. Jordyn shared her side of the story during an interview with family friend Jada Pinkett-Smith on the show Red Table Talk. She denied getting "intimate" with the Cleveland Cavaliers player in that interview, and though Khloe didn't seem to believe her, both parties appeared to agree to put the drama behind them and move on with their lives. Now, there's a two-part KUWTK finale that begins airing on June 23 showing what it was like for the Kardashian/Jenner family when this story initially circulated, and it just might open up old wounds.

In a June 17 interview with Entertainment Tonight, Jordyn was asked to share her reaction to the trailer, and she gave a pretty diplomatic response. "Everyone has their truth and their story. So, you just go with it. Everyone has the right to speak their truth", Kylie Jenner's ex-best friend said. Fair enough, but it has to be pretty scary to be the subject of such a public story that's being narrated by someone else.

Entertainment Tonight on YouTube

Entertainment Tonight reporter Kevin Fraser asked Jordyn, "How do you feel that you're being portrayed in this?" She responded, "Hopefully, like myself and the real me will shine. Hopefully, everyone finds peace and their truth." Unfortunately for Jordyn, she is not a cast member on Keeping Up With the Kardashians. There is a very realistic chance that the narrative will not be skewed in her favor since she doesn't do on-camera interviews during the episodes to help tell the story like the actual cast members do. But, as her answer makes clear, the episode will be the Kardashian family's truth, which might differ from her own.

And perhaps this episode finally airing will actually be a good thing for Jordyn, signifying the end of one chapter and the start of another. As Jordyn said in the interview, "Life moves on. Money doesn't stop and hopefully, everyone is just, you know, going forward." And Jordyn has to be racking in the cash these days. She has become even more recognizable since her night at Tristan's house become a major headline.

The Kardashian/Jenner family members (minus Kylie) have all unfollowed Jordyn on social media, but she has gained over two million followers during this short time. She is killing it as a social media influencer these days without the famous family's support.

Gonzalo Marroquin/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

At the end of her Entertainment Tonight interview, Jordyn added, "Hopefully, the sky is the limit to just keep going, keep working, trying new things. I'm getting into acting. I have my activewear line. More designing and just really moving forward and keeping positive people around me."

Ultimately, she concluded, "Life is short. Tomorrow is not promised. So always stay as positive as possible." What else can she do? She may not be in the Kardashian/Jenner inner circle, but now that the world has eyes on her, it's her chance to make her own mark as Jordyn Woods, not Kylie's best friend.