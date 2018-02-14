Here is some amazing news for Veep fans. On social media Wednesday, Julia Louis-Dreyfus gave another cancer update. Alongside a stunning photo (duh), she wrote, "Hoorah! Great doctors, great results, feeling happy and ready to rock after surgery. Hey cancer, "F*ck you!' Here’s my first post op photo." It's so good to hear that she's "ready to rock" and is punching cancer right in the face. Her update further proves that the comedian refuses to let the disease diminish her sense of humor — or win overall.

Obviously, this isn't her "first post-op photo". The image is from a 2013 photoshoot with New York Magazine. No one, not even Louis-Dreyfus, looks this stunning with perfect lighting and a smoky eye after surgery. She's joking around, because, well, it's what she does best — and it's her way of fighting through the cancer.

The eight-time Emmy winner didn't share details surrounding her surgery, but it seems to be related to her breast cancer diagnosis, which she first revealed in September 2017. "1 in 8 women get breast cancer," she tweeted at the time. "Today, I'm the one. The good news is that I have the most glorious group of supportive and caring family and friends, and fantastic insurance through my union. The bad news is that not all women are so lucky, so let's fight all cancers and make universal health care a reality."

Ever since she first announced she has cancer, the Golden Globe winner has kept fans informed of her treatment. It's something they really appreciate, especially when Louis-Dreyfus shares good news. Here's just how a few people are responding to her latest update.

"Julia Louis-Dreyfus Forever"

She Is So Needed

Even Valerie Jarrett, former senior advisor to President Obama thinks so.

It's The Most Amazing News

Fellow actor Willie Garson is overjoyed.

Now This Makes A Wonderful Valentine's Day

Actor Sonya Walger says so, so it's true.

Bust Out Those Elaine Dance Moves

This is a call for celebration.

Nothing But Pure Joy

Let's Give All The High Fives

Go ahead. She deserves multiple high fives.

Throughout her cancer fight, Louis-Dreyfus has made it clear that she will not let the disease stop her from making people laugh. In October 2017, she posted an Instagram of herself wearing a black hoodie, sunglasses, and a drawn-on mustache. Next to it, she wrote, "Chemo #2: finito. We are NOT f*cking around here. 'I’ve got the eye of the tiger. The Fighter dancing through the fire cuz I am a champion and your’re going to hear me ROAR.' Thanks to @mrtonyhale & @timothycsimons & @katyperry for their hilarious and loving inspiration."

Speaking of Tony Hale and Timothy Simons, her Veep co-stars, they made a video of themselves singing Katy Perry's "Roar" for Louis-Dreyfus. If you haven't seen it yet, it definitely deserves a watch. Her family, friends, and co-workers seriously have her back.

In January, she also shared a video from her sons, Charlie and Henry Hall, celebrating her last day of chemotherapy. They clearly get their comedic talents from their mom. She captioned the must-watch video, "My beauty boys @henryhallmusic @charlie_hall made this for me today, my last day of chemotherapy. Pretty swell, right? Ain’t they sweet?"

It's wonderful that she can surround herself with love, positivity, and laughs during a difficult time. The fact that she is using comedy to not only shine a light on her cancer journey, but that she's choosing to fight it with help from her personality, well, it's truly inspiring. This doesn't mean that Louis-Dreyfus isn't scared or not taking it seriously, but she's chosen to fight cancer in a beautiful and uplifting way.