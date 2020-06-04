June 2020 Horoscope For Libra

June starts off with the moon in Libra in your house of self, calling for you to pay closer attention to your feelings. With the moon making a trine to Venus retrograde conjunct Sun in Gemini within your house of higher learning and travel, you may be yearning to get out of town! With Pluto, the planet of transformation, conjunct Jupiter the planet of abundance within your house of home and family, now is the time for you to develop a plan. The ruler of your house of home and family, Saturn, the planet of boundaries and blocks, is within the fixed sign of Aquarius, so it’s time for you to create the reality you’ve been dreaming about. Thanks to the North Node in Gemini within your house of travel and higher learning, any trips or movement you make this year could lead you to where you need to be.

What June 2020 Has In Store For Libra’s Relationships

There is still so much healing to be done, so try to spend this month developing intimacy with others. Libra, when people get close to you it doesn’t take long for them to recognize your independence. You enjoy partnership and having someone significant in your life, but alone time, too. With the ruler of your house of relationships, Mars, the planet of libido and passion, conjunct Neptune the planet of dreams and illusions, within your house of health and routine, it’s time for you to feel out what you need in relationships. Follow your intuition if you feel the urge to cut someone off. The universe is leading you in the right direction, so there’s no need to hold onto anchors from your past.

Tarot Card Of The Month For Libra

The Chariot: It’s time to move either metaphorically or literally — the shifts have already begun.