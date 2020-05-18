There's a lot going on when it comes to retrogrades in 2020, and by that I mean we've now got four planets retrograde at once (and one more on the way). But of all the planetary backspins taking place this spring, Jupiter retrograde 2020 is likely the most easygoing of the bunch. Having kicked off its reversal on May 14 in Capricorn, it'll continue through Sept. 12, meaning we're officially embarking on four months of personal review and deep-diving in the waters of the Jupiter-ruled parts of our lives, which includes growth, abundance, knowledge, idealism, and expansion of all sorts. Expect to come out the other side with some shifts in your belief system.

Jupiter is considered the luckiest of all the planets, generally bringing good fortunate and optimism to anything it touches. However, planetary retrogrades almost always have their challenges — so some signs may still experience some more intense growing pains. "If you have been working at accomplishing something big with no real structure or plan for getting there, Jupiter retrograde will be the time to step back to look at the bigger picture and how you will approach things," astrologer Leslie Hale of Keen.com tells Bustle. "It does not necessarily mean loss; it's more akin to working smartly and directing your actions along the most profitable and fortuitous lines."

This retrograde might prove to be particularly challenging for the some of the cardinal signs of the zodiac due to the fact that Jupiter is retrograding through Capricorn (the cardinal earth sign), which is the zone where it's least comfortable and most restricted. "Jupiter is considered to be at its "fall" in Capricorn, which means it's in a position of weakness and its energy can be more difficult to work with," Hale says. With Jupiter in Capricorn, there's a lot of focus on building a solid foundation for your loftiest goals and approaching your dreams with the necessary work ethic, so this retrograde might have us making some revisions to how we choose to accomplish things.

Check out the scoop on the zodiac signs Jupiter retrograde 2020 will affect most, and get ready for some deep changes if you're one of them.

Aries (March 21 - April 19)

This retrograde is hitting the career sector of your chart, Aries, so you're about to reevaluate your entire life path and line of work, which can feel daunting. "Jupiter retrograde will force you to slow down and take stock of your situation more closely than you are used to, especially involving your career," Hale says. While pumping the brakes and proceeding with caution in your work life is tough, it's a necessary step in aligning yourself with the type of career you actually want — and you'll come out of this retrograde with much more clarity on how to move forward.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22)

With Jupiter retrograding through the partnership sector of your chart, you might need to make some revisions when it comes to the dynamic between you and your partner "Jupiter will force you to take stock of what is working in relationships and what is not — and you will have to operate without your rose-colored glasses," Hale says. "This does not mean, however, that a relationship will end. Things will look more positive in the fall." Spend the coming months trying to be more open to learning more about yourself and your partner — and how to best support each other's goals.

Libra (Sept. 23 - Oct. 22)

While things have been pretty stable in your personal life, you might find that Jupiter's backspin pushes you into a deep soul-search when it comes to your foundations and the spaces you call home. "Your home life and basic foundation will be affected by this retrograde," Hale says. "Things may not go as planned, and you might have to make some changes or deal with some type of expense connected with the home." While dealing with drama in your home life is never fun, remember that change can be a good thing. Think of that as you weather the storm.