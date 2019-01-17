This wedding sounds like it could be quite the celeb-filled affair. Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin invited Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott to their wedding, according to TMZ. The guest list and other details have not been confirmed, nor has Bieber and Baldwin commented on them directly. Whatever the case, if Jenner and Scott are invited to the couple's special day, there's no denying Keeping Up With the Kardashians fans will be pleased.

According to TMZ, Jenner and Scott were even lucky enough to receive a "Save the Date" email. The wedding will reportedly be held the weekend of March 1, 2019, which also serves as the singer's 25th birthday. To be clear, this differs from the previously announced date of Feb. 28, 2019.

On Tuesday, Page Six reported Bieber and Baldwin would tie the knot at the end of this February. A source further claimed they sent family and friends a "Save the Date" with Feb. 28 listed as the date, but no wedding location was given.

TMZ claims this is the third time Bieber and the model have altered their wedding date. They also reportedly sent out three different "Save the Date" invitations, but, per the publication, "they're sticking to their guns" this time.

Theo Wargo/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

In addition to what appears to be quite a famous guest list, TMZ is also reporting the big wedding will take place in Los Angeles and will be a "religious affair." On Jan. 9, People also reported the two would have a "religious ceremony and reception."

According to Page Six's Tuesday report, the "Sorry" singer and Baldwin's wedding party is "already being styled and the dancers for the celebration are already in rehearsals." Bieber's personal DJ, Tay James, is also rumored to be playing music on the wedding day.

Technically, this will be Bieber and Baldwin's second wedding. Last September, People reported they got married at a New York City courthouse. At first, Baldwin denied they had wed in a now-deleted tweet that formerly read, "I understand where the speculation is coming from, but I’m not married yet!"

Then, on Nov. 16, 2018, Baldwin changed her name to "Hailey Bieber" on Instagram. On Nov. 23, 2018, Bieber confirmed their marriage on Instagram. He partially wrote,

"First thanksgiving as a married man, first time hosting thanksgiving. First time both sides of the family has come together. Relationships are hard and love isn’t always easy but thank you Jesus for showing me how!"

Even though they have remained pretty much mum about their upcoming wedding, there's no denying that their family is excited. On Jan. 15, Bieber's mom, Pattie Mallette, posted an Instagram with her daughter-in-law and captioned it, "What a gift!"

Last July, Baldwin's aunt, Kim Basinger, spoke with Us Weekly about her niece's wedding. "Oh, it’ll be fun," Basinger said. "Alaia [Baldwin, Hailey's sister] and Ireland [Baldwin, Hailey's cousin/Basinger's daughter with former husband Alec Baldwin], they’re in the wedding. So believe me, I just — it’s cool! I think it’s sweet. It's a very sweet thing."

Between family, friends, and celebrities, Bieber and Baldwin's second wedding sounds like it will be one for the books.