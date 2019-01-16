For whatever reason, the word "in-laws" has gotten a pretty bad rap. In movies and on TV — generally speaking, of course — when one character is forced to spend time with their partner's family, the idea of doing so is typically met with dread. For Justin Bieber's mom, Pattie Mallette, and his wife, Hailey Baldwin, though, that couldn't be further from the truth. Mallette recently posted the sweetest picture alongside her daughter-in-law on Instagram, as reported by Us Weekly, and Baldwin's response to the photo will definitely melt your heart.

On Jan. 15, Mallette shared a photo of herself alongside her son's new wife. While the quality of the picture itself is a tad blurry, the sentiment behind the pic is perfectly clear.

Now, the photo itself isn't new. Mallette first shared the pic on her Instagram Stories back in November 2018 in honor of Baldwin's 22nd birthday. She also added a "Happy Birthday" graphic with two hands making a heart. Since it was on her Stories, it disappeared after 24 hours. This new post with a brand new caption has a much more permanent place on her feed, and shows how much she appreciates Baldwin by sharing it again.

In the snap, both Mallette and Baldwin — who is planting a kiss on her mother-in-law's cheek — are basically beaming from ear to ear. They genuinely look happy to be in each other's presence. "What a gift!" Mallette captioned the photo, followed by the heart-eyes emoji.

Shortly thereafter, Baldwin commented on the post with some heartfelt words of her own. "Love you," she wrote. Short, sweet, and sincere. That's not a phrase most people just toss around unless they mean it, and the photo of Baldwin and Mallette definitely shows how close the two have become.

This isn't the first time Mallette has gushed about her son's bride, though. In addition to shouting out Baldwin on her birthday via their selfie on Instagram Stories, Mallette showed her daughter-in-law even more love with a celebratory message on Twitter.

"HAPPY BIRTHDAY @haileybaldwin !!," she tweeted on Nov. 22, 2018. "I LOVE YOU!! I’m SO #THANKFUL to have you as a daughter!!!" She also added a ton of emojis at the end of her tweet, including several hearts, a kissing face, clapping hands, and a blonde-haired princess.

Following Baldwin's birthday last year, Bieber finally confirmed that they'd tied the knot with a heartfelt Instagram post on Nov. 23, 2018. "Happy late thanksgiving to everyone," part of the caption read. "First thanksgiving as a married man, first time hosting thanksgiving. First time both sides of the family has come together."

Mallette and Bieber's relationship has been somewhat strained in recent years, but it seems as if things are definitely on the mend now. Not only did he want to introduce his wife to his mother, but they've apparently spent enough time together to form a relationship of their own. It's nice to know that they're willing to put the past behind them and focus on a future filled with love.