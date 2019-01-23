If the third time really is the charm, then Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin are in luck. The couple — who are already legally married — is apparently postponing their wedding again. Baldwin and Bieber's wedding is being rescheduled a third time, according to TMZ, but there's a pretty good reason for the delay.

TMZ reports that the couple told guests on Tuesday that they wouldn't be holding their wedding ceremony in March, as they'd originally planned. Evidently, "certain loved ones" weren't able to make the date they wanted, the outlet explained, and they didn't want to hold the wedding without them present.

Before being rescheduled for March, Bieber and Baldwin's wedding was set for Feb. 28, according to Page Six. They'd sent out save the date cards for that day, before moving the wedding back to the following month, which I'd imagine is a frustrating inconvenience for their guests. But it's understandable that they'd want their closest family and friends to be there, so they're willing to change things around in order to make it happen.

There's another potential change to Bieber and Baldwin's wedding plans, too, TMZ pointed out. The two of them were originally planning to tie the knot in Los Angeles. But according to the outlet, they're now considering holding a destination wedding. And really, why not? It would be a lot more difficult to reschedule flights and international venues, so scheduling a destination wedding could be a good way to lock down a date, once and for all.

TMZ didn't specify when the first two rescheduled wedding dates were, noting only that this is the third date change. But Bieber and Baldwin have been legally married since last fall, so there's really no rush at this point. After months of speculation about the couple's marital status, Bieber confirmed they were married in an Instagram post last Thanksgiving. In that post, Bieber noted that it was his "first Thanksgiving as a married man."

Bieber and Baldwin confirmed their engagement in July, with the singer penning a sweet message about his bride-to-be on Instagram. "Hailey I am soooo in love with everything about you," Bieber wrote at the time. "You are the love of my life Hailey Baldwin and I wouldn't want to spend it with anybody else."

Planning a wedding definitely isn't easy, and it sounds like these two are doing their best to make sure everyone in their close circles can attend the event. (Still, it's a little curious why they didn't ask their closest loved ones about the date before sending out invitations to the rest of the people on the list.)

Bieber and Baldwin's rescheduling their wedding shows how important family is to them, because they want to have everyone there to witness their love. Hopefully, the new date, whenever it's announced, will be one that works out for the most important people on their guest list. These two are already enjoying married life together, and they deserve to celebrate properly with their family and friends.