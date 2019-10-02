Bustle

Justin Bieber Teased His New Single Will Be “Wedding Music” — VIDEO

By Marenah Dobin
Kevin Winter/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

On Sept. 30, Justin Bieber and Hailey Bieber got married again, but that doesn't mean he's solely focused on his personal life. In an Oct. 2 Instagram post, in a video of a pink flower opening up in the desert. The singer wrote in the caption, "New music. Wedding music. @danandshay and this guy. Friday." posted the same video with the caption "@justinbieber | 10.4.19."

In a Sept. 30 Instagram post, , but they didn't confirm the collaboration with Bieber until Oct. 2. Other than the release date, the artists haven't shared any other information about the song. However, on Oct. 2, Billboard reported that All three of them co-wrote the song together along with Jordan Reynolds, Jessie Jo Dillon, and Jason "Poo Bear" Boyd. The website also confirmed that "10,000" Hours" will be the first single from Dan + Shay’s upcoming album, which is currently untitled.

Billboard also reported that the artists have known each other for over five years, possibly through sharing the same management. Bieber's manager Scooter Braun also co-manages the musical duo along with Jason Owen.

Braun and Dan + Shay were all in attendance at the Biebers' star-studded wedding in South Carolina. TMZ reported that at the wedding reception. Bieber did refer to the collaboration as "wedding music" on in his Instagram, so that did seem like an appropriate venue for that performance. Perhaps that's a hint that some wedding footage could be included in a music video for the song. when he "liked" an IG comment asking "Will Hailey be in the music video?"

While Bieber hasn't released any singles as the lead artist he has been all about the collaborations recently. On May 10, on the song "I Don't Care." In July, for her song "Bad Guy." which was released on June 25. In June 2019, ."

Bieber has been very open about his wedding on social media, so it is fitting that he will continue to share more about it through his music. On Oct. 1, with the caption "my bride is [fire eomji]."

In , he wrote, "Looking forward to forever with you @haileybieber." And now, the Beliebers and the Dan + Shay fandom have a new song to look forward to. Fans have already shared their anticipation for the track on Twitter.

There is always hype around Bieber's music and the wedding is still talked about days later. Some "wedding music" sounds like it's just what the Beliebers need.