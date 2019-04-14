Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's relationship has been filled with lots of ups and downs and twists and turns in the several months they've been together. While the couple has certainly been on an upswing lately, things took a weird turn for the couple on Saturday when Bieber posted a creepy Jailey photo on Instagram. Bieber's feed has certainly been, shall we say, eclectic in the past. One day he's sharing loved-up poetry in honor of his love for Baldwin, and posting a blurry Coachella throwback with Kendall Jenner the next. (Who doesn't stan an unpredictable celeb?)

But his trolling took on new meaning when he posted what appears to be a mash-up of him and Baldwin on the 'gram. Bieber captioned the strange at best, disturbing at worst, photo, "The internet gotta chill jailey for real" with four laughing-crying emojis. Will fans or his 108 million Instagram followers ever be able to not see this image for the rest of their lives whenever they say Jailey? Only time will tell. An even more pressing question: did Bieber create this himself? Did he use an app where you see what your future child would look like and things took a dark turn? Bieber, per usual, we have questions.

There's no need to question what Baldwin thought of the post, as she commented, "Lolol I hate this." Others chimed in with their thoughts on the photo including Bieber's mom, Pattie Mallette who wrote, "NO please make it stop." Celeb pal Patrick Schwarzenegger had a different take, writing, "Honestly.. fire." I mean, it is kind of fun to pick out which parts of the photo are Bieber (the face, tattoos) and which are Hailey (the pink nails, hair and Adidas track suit from her campaign with the brand).

However, it's still sweet to look at Bieber's more traditional romantic posts about Baldwin. Earlier this week he posted a gushing love poem for his partner next to a stunning black-and-white shot of Baldwin with the Eiffel Tower in the background. He followed his poetry with this note:

"Things all around us Just get better with time. I fall more in love with you every day! You have walked hand and hand with me as I continue to get my emotions, mind, body and soul in tact! You have given me so much strength, support , encouragement and joy. I just wanted to publicly honor you, and remind you that the best is yet to come! Have a great shoot today my love!"

Bieber has been open about his struggles with mental health and it's super inspiring to see that he's found someone to support him through difficult times in his life. So, some good-natured trolling from time to time isn't totally uncalled for. The singer has also been known to post caption-less candid photos of Baldwin on his feed. So, he likes to do his own thing in life and on Instagram, especially when it comes to expressing his love for Baldwin. Something tells us this won't be the last trolling post Bieber shares, but this one is going to be hard to top.