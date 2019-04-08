Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin's romance is still going strong. In fact, it's going so strong that the "Baby" singer is even penning poetry in honor of his wife. As he posted on Instagram, Justin Bieber's poem for Hailey Baldwin proves the singer is actually a total poet (and, somehow, no one even knew it).

On April 8, Bieber posted a lovely and lengthy poem in honor of Baldwin, alongside a fashionable shot of his wife in full model glam. The singer started his poem with some pretty intense imagery and a big focus on his "SOULMATE," writing:

"Sunlight falls into the Abyss / Just like i fall into your lips / Waves crash onto the shore My love for you grows more and more / Sound of the crickets a true meditation/I think about you, Gods greatest creation. / As i fall into this blissful stateI ponder on how you’re my one true / SOULMATE"

He continued his romantic ode with:

"Its getting dark to dark to see / A chilling breeze embraces me / The smell of camomile fresh from the garden / My life is a movie that both of us star in. / Speaking of stars I’m starting to see some / They light up the sky, reminds me of my freedom / How big and how vast our world is around us"

The kind and passionate words continued, as Bieber wrote about how grateful he was to not only have his wife's support, but God's as well:

"So grateful for god we were lost but he found us / So i write the poem with him always in mind / Things all around us Just get better with time. I fall more in love with you every day!"

In case you weren't aware, both the singer and Baldwin have been open about the role that religion plays in their relationship, with the "Sorry" crooner telling Vogue in February that "God blessed me with Hailey." He ended his poem with a focus on his partner, saying that she's been so supportive of him particularly as he continues on his wellness journey:

"You have walked hand and hand with me as I continue to get my emotions, mind, body and soul in tact! You have given me so much strength, support , encouragement and joy. I just wanted to publicly honor you, and remind you that the best is yet to come! Have a great shoot today my love!"

Things have been going incredibly well for the couple, who have been married since September 2018. In fact, as People noted in early April, Bieber and Baldwin have recently moved into a new home together in Los Angeles. A source told the publication, "This is their first house together as a married couple, so it’s a big deal. They worked with a designer to furnish the house. It’s a fun project for them."

“They are both very excited about their new house. Right after they got married, they rented a house and then stayed at a hotel. It wasn’t the best situation. They couldn’t wait to find the perfect house,” the same source detailed, proving that the two have reached yet another positive milestone in their relationship.

Whether they're moving into a new home together, or penning sweet love poems to one another, it's clear that "Jailey" is still going strong as one of the cutest couples in Hollywood.