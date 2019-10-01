Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin have officially tied the knot — all over again. On Monday, Sept. 30, the couple said their vows for the second time in a South Carolina ceremony, surrounded by their friends and family. But despite all the fanfare, Bieber's Instagram post about his second wedding, which he shared in the wee hours of Tuesday morning, is totally focused on Baldwin becoming his wife all over again.

Although Bieber and Baldwin reportedly tied the knot in September 2018 at a New York City courthouse, this time, they switched things up a bit. There has been buzz that another, bigger wedding was coming for months now, but the couple never actually confirmed the date themselves. Now, it seems that all of those reports were actually true. According to People, their second wedding took place at Somerset Chapel at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in South Carolina, just as predicted — and now, there's Instagram proof that it all actually happened.

In the black and white photo that seems to have been taken in a photo booth at the wedding, Bieber and Baldwin are kissing as she straightens his bowtie. A second photo features the newlyweds making funny faces at the camera. And when Bieber captioned the photo, he kept it simple: "My bride is [fire emoji]."

Bieber has been dropping hints that the wedding would be coming soon for the past week on social media. Last week, he joked on Instagram about which tux he should wear for the ceremony, telling his followers to help him choose between a few pretty outrageous options, including a pink suit, a blue one covered in bananas, and even a white suit that looked splattered with blood. Thankfully, he chose neither, and this photo of him and Baldwin is the perfect way to tie it all together.

But before he shared the photo booth picture, Bieber also showed off his wedding fit to himself: A new gold watch from Jadelle Beverly Hills.

So far, Baldwin has yet to share any photos from the big day on her own account.

And as for the wedding itself, according to People, Bieber and Baldwin said "I do" at sunset in front of wedding guests who included Kendall Jenner, Scooter Braun, Joan Smalls, and Camila Morrone. The ceremony was reportedly followed by a cocktail hour and a formal reception at the Wilson Ballroom, which featured a performance by singer Daniel Caesar.

A source told People that while Bieber did have some input on the wedding planning, he was very laid back about it, and for the most part, he "just had to show up," with the rest entrusted to Baldwin. “Hailey is mostly involved in the planning,” the insider told the magazine. “Justin lets her take the lead. He jokes that life is better when Hailey is in charge.”

Now that the wedding is behind them, Bieber and Baldwin can enjoy this next chapter in their lives — and maybe even a honeymoon. Hopefully, they'll keep fans updated on Instagram.