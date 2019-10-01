They have been pronounced Mr. and Mrs. Bieber again. Just as the photo of the save-the-date that TMZ shared back in August promised, Justin and Hailey Bieber’s second wedding happened on Sept. 30. According to People, the already-married couple tied the knot Monday evening (again). Over the last several months, the couple reportedly planned and postponed their wedding multiple times, but the wait has come to an end. Per People's source, the "What Do You Mean?" singer and the model's second round of nuptials took place at Somersat Chapel at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in South Carolina, just as previous reports teased.

This celebration of their union happened a year and some change after they reportedly got hitched at a New York City courthouse on Sept. 13. After the secret courthouse wedding, a source told People that Hailey and Justin would eventually throw a "big blowout" so they could honor their marriage with their loved ones.

There have been a few wedding-related events leading up to Monday's extravaganza. On Sept. 25, Hailey went out with some pals in Los Angeles for her bachelorette party. According to People, a source said Kendall Jenner was spotted shopping for party supplies at Hustler Hollywood the day of the get-together. TMZ shared a photograph of Kendall drinking out of a phallic-shaped cup later that night, presumably one of the supplies she picked up at Hustler. And on Sunday, Sept. 29, E! News reported the Biebers got together with friends and family for their rehearsal dinner. According to the outlet's source, attendees "arrived by boat to the rehearsal dinner on the Palmetto property" and enjoyed a "very chic" evening "on the edge of the water."

