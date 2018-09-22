After months of keeping quiet, Justin Theroux opened up about Jennifer Aniston and how he really felt about their split to Alex Williams at The New York Times. There's a high probability his quotes will be the most moving thing you read today. They're thoughtful, they're honest, and best of all, they're kind.

Here's how Theroux described his split from actor Aniston to the Times:

"It was heartbreaking, only in the sense that the friendship would not be the same, as far as just the day to day. But the friendship is shifting and changing, you know, so that part is something that we’re both very proud of."

He paused, then continued his explanation.

"Again, neither one of us is dead, neither one of us is looking to throw hatchets at each other,” he said. “It’s more like, it’s amicable. It’s boring, but, you know, we respected each other enough that it was as painless as it could be."

It's evident that the February statement addressing their divorce — one that referred to Theroux and Aniston as "two best friends who have decided to part ways as a couple" — wasn't some kind of "conscious uncoupling" public relations hoopla. Both actors cared for each other deeply, and continued to, but just couldn't make their marriage work for the long-term.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

Theroux revealed to the NYT that he believes the nature of their careers ultimately made the divorce easier. For a couple that's constantly working and traveling on projects that keep them separated, a breakup "doesn’t have that seismic shift of an ordinary couple, where everything is, like, you have to tear a baby in half," as Theroux explained. (FYI, that's a reference to a biblical story; he's not just throwing out a weird idiom about babies.)

"It was kind of the most gentle separation, in that there was no animosity,” the actor insisted, adding that the ripple effect it had was more taxing. Being an actor coming off of an acclaimed HBO series, and married to one of the most famous actors in the world, meant he knew he'd be facing relationship scrutiny from strangers and from the press in a way he hadn't before. “In a weird way, just sort of navigating the inevitable perception of it is the exhausting part," Theroux admitted, adding that the pressure to constantly explain himself is what keeps him off of social media like Twitter.

Christopher Polk/Getty Images Entertainment/Getty Images

It's rare to hear Theroux be so candid about anything — let alone, his divorce. Plus, who doesn't love a man that's in touch with his feelings, and has only kind things to say about an ex?

The one thing Theroux didn't address is whether he's dating anyone at the moment. "Is this the part where I coyly raise an eyebrow and not answer the question?" he asked the reporter, after Williams posed the question. So if fans were hoping to get an answer about Theroux's rumored romance with Oscar winner and Maniac co-star Emma Stone, know that it might take a few more New York Times profiles before Theroux is ready to talk about it. In the meantime, rest assured, that he and Aniston are still on good terms.