America's neighbor to the north has long been one its greatest allies on all fronts. Now, though, President Trump's moves to start a trade war with Canada have led its prime minister, Justin Trudeau, to make some strong statements about the direction in which American policy is headed. Trudeau's comments about America illustrate the effect Trump's decisions are having on the country's relationships across the globe.

According to The Hill, Trump's Secretary of Commerce Wilbur Ross announced on Thursday that the U.S. would now begin imposing heavy tariffs on Mexican, European, and Canadian aluminum and steel imports. This drew quick reactions from Mexico and the E.U., and then Canada as well. On NBC's Meet the Press, Trudeau made it very clear that he did not take to the announcement kindly.

“The idea that we are somehow a national security threat to the United States is quite frankly insulting and unacceptable," Trudeau said on the show.

According to the White House press release on the subject, Trump imposed the tariffs based on a law that makes it legal to do so for countries that pose a national security threat, and the administration included its allies — Mexico, the European Union, and Canada — in that group.

During the same interview, Trudeau explained that Trump's actions would inspire Canada to respond in kind.

"We're putting the same kinds of tariffs exactly on steel and aluminum coming from the United States into Canada to be directly reciprocal," Trudeau said on Meet the Press. "But we're also putting a number of tariffs on consumer goods, finished products for which Canadians have easy alternatives."

Trudeau also made it clear that he did not believe that Trump's tariffs would have a positive outcome for either side involved. "One of the truths about tariffs is they drive up costs for consumers. And on top of that, these tariffs are going to be hurting American workers and Canadian workers," Trudeau said.

More to come ...