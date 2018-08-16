Everybody, let out that breath you've been holding: One of the longest engaged Bachelorette couples is still going strong. On Thursday morning's edition of her Off The Vine podcast, Kaitlyn Bristowe cleared up the Shawn Booth breakup rumors that have been plaguing the couple for months now, and as it turns out, none of us have to worry. She and Shawn are still going strong. In fact, according to Kaitlyn herself, they're still "110 percent committed" to each other.

Besides the fact that Kaitlyn and Shawn have been engaged for three years with no wedding in sight, fans have been concerned that since it doesn't seem like they've been spending much time together lately that something is wrong. Neither of them have posted a photo together in a few months, which can sometimes mean things have taken a turn for the worst in a celebrity relationship. But when it comes to these two? Right now, there's nothing to worry about.

As Kaitlyn explained, they're not spending much time together right now because she's in Canada, catching up with her family in her hometown, and because they've both got their own businesses they're trying to launch — something that takes a lot of time and attention and isn't usually conducive to wedding planning, which can sometimes end up being like a full time job in itself.

Kaitlyn said:

"I’m in Canada because every single year I have made a promise to myself and my family that I will come up every August and enjoy downtime with the people that I love in a country that I love. Family is so important to me. Relationships in general are very important to me. I put relationships first. Shawn did not come up with me because the guy just bought a gym. He bought a business. He has started something huge. He is the most dedicated person I’ve ever met. He’s gonna have to be there for months … We are both so busy and unfortunately that means we’re spending all of this time apart.”

Makes sense. Shawn's always been so dedicated to his career, and opening his own gym is a pretty big deal. Starting any business can take over your life, so it makes sense he wouldn't be able to travel right now.

Kaitlyn went on to explain that although they've both been exhausted and that means that they've had less time for each other, they still love each other and want to make things work.

“Shawn and I are 110 percent committed to each other and, yes, we are still together," she concluded.

As exciting as it'll be when their wedding day finally comes, it's great that Kaitlyn and Shawn are doing what's best for them. If they want to work on their businesses, that's their choice — and although they have to be feeling pressure from Bachelor Nation to tie the knot, it's good that they aren't giving into it.

Plenty of fans will be relieved to hear that this Bachelorette couple hasn't called it quits. They work hard at their relationship and they've taken the time to get to know each other — regardless of their social media activity or how much time they can spend together right now, it seems like the way they're doing things could lead to one of the strongest relationships to come out of the franchise.