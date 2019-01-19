Looks like this Bachelorette couple is going strong! On Friday, Jan. 18, Kaitlyn Bristowe called herself Jason Tartick's "girlfriend" in an Instagram Story that the pair posted from another adorable date night. Just one week after their flirty first date, the Denver-based Kaitlyn flew out to Seattle to spend some more time with her new beau, and the pair chronicled the whole evening on their respective social media accounts.

Jason unveiled his surprise visitor on his Instagram Story, sharing a short clip of the pair hanging out with some of his friends, along with the caption "Who's that girl…@kaitlynbristowe #best surprise #seattle." In the video Kaitlyn is seen giggling with her arms wrapped around Jason, and referring to herself as his "sweet girlfriend." The pair's playful chemistry was also on display, with Jason jokingly asking Kaitlyn, "Where did you come from?"

On her own social media account, Kaitlyn shared some other videos from her time with Jason, including a quick clip of themselves riding an escalator, where she joked that he was "lazy" for lagging so far behind her. Later, Kaitlyn also shared a video from her friend Olivia Caridi that showcased her cuddling with Jason while Olivia joked about being the third wheel to Bachelor Nation's favorite new couple.

Shortly after their first date in Kaitlyn's hometown of Denver — which, according to their social media accounts, featured dinner followed by drinks and dancing with some of Kaitlyn's friends — the former Bachelorette gushed about Jason on an episode of her podcast, Off the Vine with Kaitlyn Bristowe. "His energy is electric," she said.

"I think just how respectful he's been through this whole thing. He's just a gentleman. He just seems to enjoy all the same things as me," she continued, listing all of her favorite things about her new beau. "He has the same morals and values as me."

The new couple's romance kicked off in early January, when Jason appeared on an episode of Off the Vine and Kaitlyn asked when he was going to make a move on his self-proclaimed crush and ask her out.

"You're making me blush over here, Kaitlyn," he replied, adding that he was heading to Denver a few days later. "I mean, if we're both going to be in the same city at the same time I see no reason why we shouldn't go to dinner or grab drinks ... My heart is racing over here, my beats per minute are off the chain."

Though things seem to be going well for the two Bachelorette alumni, Kaitlyn was hesitant to label the relationship during her Jan. 15 Off the Vine episode, when guests Jessica Graf and Elena Davies, from Big Brother 19 grilled her about the new romance. "You guys keep trying to slip the Jason talk in here and I'm like 'It's about time to wrap it up,'" she said after his name first came up on the episode.

When Elena asked Kaitlyn if she had feelings for Jason, admitted "Of course, there’s some sort of feelings going on there," before joking. "I love how this interview has been turned around on me."

"How about if I just keep you guys posted?" Kaitlyn suggested, later adding, "I think my main thing I’ll say is we’ll just have to see what happens. Stay tuned."

Regardless of how serious Kaitlyn and Jason are, it seems as if the former is officially moving on from her painful split from ex-fiancé Shawn Booth. And considering that neither Kaitlyn nor Jason are strangers to falling in love in the public eye, it seems as if there will be plenty more adorable date nights for Bachelor Nation to look forward to in the coming weeks.