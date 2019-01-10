As you may have heard, there may be a new Bachelor Nation super-couple in the franchise. After publicly asking her out on a date, Bachelor alums Jason Tartick and Kaitlyn Bristowe have been linked together. Not only is it an adorable match, but it's actually a pairing that would make so much sense.

According to a report from Entertainment Tonight, the pair recently got their flirt on when Jason and fellow Bachelorette contestant Blake Horstmann called into Kaitlyn's Off the Vine podcast in an episode released on Jan. 8. During the conversation, the former Bachelorette, who recently split from her fiancé, Shawn Booth, mentioned that she'll be seeing the two men during an upcoming trip to Colorado, prompting her to ask, "Jason, are you finally going to ask me on a date?"

In response, Jason said, "You're making me blush over here, Kaitlyn." He then added, "If we're going to be in the same city at the same time, I see no reason why we shouldn't go to dinner and grab drinks, what do you think?" Kaitlyn reacted to his lovely suggestion with, "OK, I'm in." So, it seems like all signs are pointing to a new love match within Bachelor Nation.

Considering how well-suited the two are to each other, and their major flirting moments on social media, it was pretty inevitable that they would find their way to each other. Just how well-suited are they, exactly? Well, I'm glad you asked.

1. They Have Ties To Bachelor Nation

This one's pretty obvious, but it's still worth mentioning. Since both Jason, as a contestant on Season 14 of The Bachelorette, and Kaitlyn, as a contestant on Season 19 of The Bachelor and the lead of The Bachelorette Season 11, have experience in the reality TV realm, they'll be able to easily relate to one another about their similar and out-of-the-ordinary love journeys.

2. They Have A Great Sense Of Humor

If you follow either Kaitlyn or Jason on social media, you would know that the reality contestants are both known for their relatable senses of humors. And a couple that can laugh together, stays together.

3. They Love Animals

Jason and Kaitlyn share a bond over their love of animals, whether that means they're helping to take care of their own pups or raising money for an animal-related cause.

4. They're Career-Focused

Both of the reality stars share a passion for their careers. As of July 2018, Jason has a pretty successful career in banking. As for Kaitlyn, she hosts her own podcast, Off the Vine, which, as previously mentioned, has featured Jason on occasion.

5. They're Service-Oriented

Kaitlyn and Jason both love to give back to their communities, which, if you didn't know it already, proves just how awesome they are.

6. They Like To Have A Good Time

While Kaitlyn is clearly a ton of fun, just judging based on her various, hilarious podcast eps, Jason could give her a run for her money in the fun department. So, it's only natural that they would have a blast together.

7. They Have Major Chemistry

Of course, the most obvious reason why Kaitlyn and Jason make sense as a couple is because they straight-up have so much chemistry together. And if you can see that chemistry through a simple, flirty conversation on social media, you know it's the real deal.

It's not entirely surprising that Kaitlyn and Jason have taken the next step in their relationship with their recent plans to go on a date. After all of their flirty moments together and their incredible similarities, it was almost a given that they would try to give a romantic relationship a go.