Kaitlyn Bristowe and Jason Tartick started dating earlier this year and they're already planning to take a major step forward. According to Us Weekly, the Bachelor Nation alums are thinking about marriage, but of course, they still have to get engaged first. Kaitlyn has a few engagement ideas for Jason, including a tie back to her time as the Bachelorette.

When it comes to an engagement ring, there are two main rules Kaitlyn wants her boyfriend to keep in mind, which Jason recently revealed in a joint interview with Us Weekly: “No double halo. No Neil Lane.” Kaitlyn made sure to note that she has nothing against the style of Lane's rings, which are the go-to jewelry for Bachelor franchise engagements. However, she just believes the ring has ties to her Bachelorette journey, which ended in an engagement — complete with a Neil Lane ring — to her now ex-fiancé Shawn Booth. (Kaitlyn and Shawn split back in November 2018 after three yeas together post-show, and she's spoken in the past about how difficult the breakup was to go through publicly.)

Kaitlyn didn't just have a rule for the style of her future ring, she also joked that there's one specific way she doesn't want Jason to propose — via Jumbotron (Jason is a big fan of the Buffalo Bills football team). That definitely narrows down a couple of engagement details.

This isn't the first time she addressed the topic. Kaitlyn got a little more specific about what she wants in an engagement ring back in June. "What I really like is just a simple band with a fatty rock... I don't ask for much!" she joked to Entertainment Tonight. "I like rectangle, I like square and I like round — just not teardrop. I just want something that can make my hands a little cuter."

Seeing as though the couple clearly has an engagement on the brain, now it's only a matter of when. Despite all the proposal talk, Kaitlyn and Jason are still going at their own pace with relationship milestones. In May, the pair revealed via Kaitlyn's Off the Vine podcast that Jason was moving to Nashville so that they could officially move in together. Additionally, the couple also became parents to an adorable rescue dog that they named Ramen Noodle Vino, who frequently appears on their Instagrams.

In July, Kaitlyn and Jason once again spoke out about the direction their relationship is headed. As Jason explained to E! News, Kaitlyn envisions an engagement sometime within the next year. However, Kaitlyn clarified, "I don't expect anything. I just think on the path that we're on, it would make sense that this is the next step." She also added that moving in together gave them "confidence" in what they have.

Kaitlyn and Jason definitely sound ready to take their next big step. And given all of their comments about a possible engagement (sans a Neil Lane ring), they could be making that major announcement sooner rather than later.