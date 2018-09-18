The California senator who participated in Democrats' efforts to postpone Brett Kavanaugh's initial confirmation hearing spoke out about new allegations against the judicial appointee on Tuesday. Kamala Harris' comments on Christine Blasey Ford made it crystal clear that she believes the professor's accusation that President Donald Trump's Supreme Court nominee tried to assault her in high school. Kavanaugh "categorically and unequivocally" denied Ford's claim in a statement last week.

"I believe her," Harris told CBS This Morning on Tuesday. "Listen, first of all, anybody who comes forward at this point to be prepared to testify in the United States Senate against someone who's being nominated to one of the most powerful positions in the united States government, that takes an extraordinary amount of courage."

Both Ford and Kavanaugh are scheduled to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee on Monday, although Politico notes that Ford hasn't yet confirmed that she'll be there. Ford's lawyer, Debra Katz, did tell CBS This Morning on Monday that her client is "willing to hopefully tell her story in a manner that is a fair proceeding."

As a member of the Judiciary Committee, Harris told CBS that she will listen to Kavanaugh and Ford's testimonies next week. But her comments on Tuesday left no doubt that she believes Ford.

"My concern is, and she knows this, she is putting herself out there, knowing they're going to try to excoriate her and she's doing it because she knows this is an important matter, it's a serious matter who serves on that court and she has the courage to come forward, she has nothing to gain," Harris told CBS.

Harris went on to say that the FBI should re-open the investigation into Kavanaugh's background, but that the agency hasn't been given the authority to do so.

