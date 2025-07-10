As Scandoval played out on Vanderpump Rules in 2023, another cheating scandal was brewing off-camera — and fans had no idea until now. In an excerpt from her upcoming memoir, The Good Side, published by Glamour, Scheana Shay revealed that her husband, Brock Davies, had an affair in 2020 while she was pregnant with their daughter, Summer. And she found out during Scandoval.

“He admitted that — at the time — he was scared about being a father again, specifically about whether he even deserved to be, and he chose to deal with it by sleeping with someone else,” she wrote. “I use the word ‘chose’ because it was very much a conscious decision. No one twisted his arm or dragged him into bed.”

Shay explained that Davies confessed his affair after blind items surfaced, which claimed that he also had a secret affair with their Pump Rules co-star Rachel Leviss, just like Tom Sandoval. “Brock said that with all of the fake news being published, he was afraid that something that actually was true might surface, and it was best that I heard it directly from him,” she wrote.

Contrary to the blind items, Davies reconnected with a girl at his San Diego gym, whom he had known before he ever met Shay. They began a “brief affair” shortly after.

“I was a little confused because I’d always had his location and could have checked it at any time,” she wrote. “But he also had a second phone for work, which I did know about but didn’t monitor. It turned out that was their sole form of communication. Nice, right?”

How Did Scheana React?

Shay said Davies made his admission on Easter, which filled her with rage she couldn’t properly express. “There was this deep fury bubbling inside of me, and I couldn’t release it,” she recalled. “If I screamed, I could wake up my daughter. His baby, whom I’d been carrying while he was in bed with another woman. I stood up and started pacing back and forth... feeling like I might throw up.”

However, Shay eventually snapped, describing it as an “incredibly dark moment” in her life. “Unable to contain my rage, I slapped him and threw a Rubik’s cube in his direction, which he dodged,” she wrote. “To this day, every time I see a Rubik’s cube, it triggers me. Same goes for any mention of an F45 gym.”

The excerpt didn’t give any insight into how Shay and Davies worked through his infidelity. But as seen on Season 11 of Vanderpump Rules, the couple is still together and did not mention the affair at all during filming.