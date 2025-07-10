It's Official — Kylie Jenner Exclusively Wears Bikinis Now

Nobody makes the most of summer fashions quite like Kylie Jenner. Whether she’s modeling her hottest new bikini on the beach, or dropping a swim collection through her brand, Khy, sexy swim sets are a near constant for the reality-star-turned-mogul.

And her most recent collab with Frankies Bikinis is further proof that Jenner has reached expert status when it comes to swimwear.

Kylie’s Frankies Bikinis Collab

The Khy x Frankies Bikinis collab will officially drop on Khy’s site on July 16, but in the meantime, Jenner gave eager fans a sneak peak in a June 10 Instagram post featuring a series of sexy bikini pics.

Jenner modeled a red-hot set first. The décolletage-baring, halter bikini top was tied in a knot in the center. She coupled it with a Brazilian string bottom in a matching fiery hue.

Jenner’s next look was a lacy, lingerie-inspired set. The black bra top featured white lace lining the structured cups, with matching lace serving as a cheeky detail on the black bikini bottoms.

In another shot, the mogul showed off a cutesy, black and white polka dot triangle bikini top.

In a post from Frankies Bikinis, brand founder Francesca Aiello and Jenner posed in matching cheetah print sets. Aiello donned a triangle string bikini top and matching bottoms, while Jenner wore a structured bra and high cut bikini bottoms in the catty print.

More Stringy Swimwear

Jenner loves a bikini so much, she’ll wear one for any of her many business ventures. The mogul wore a summery, mango-colored set to announce Kylie Cosmetics’ new peach mango lip butter on July 3.

The yellow string top features sexy ruching along the band and tied behind Jenner’s neck, while the barely-there string bottoms tied over just one hip.