A joke California's junior senator made on The Breakfast Club radio show last week wasn't appreciated by her whole family. After the Democrat quipped that she supports legalizing weed, in part because of her Jamaican heritage, Kamala Harris' father criticized her marijuana joke in a Friday statement to Jamaica Global Online.

"My dear departed grandmothers ... as well as my deceased parents, must be turning in their grave right now to see their family's name, reputation and proud Jamaican identity being connected, in any way, jokingly or not with the fraudulent stereotype of a pot-smoking joy seeker and in the pursuit of identity politics," Donald Harris wrote in a statement to the Kingston-based website. "Speaking for myself and my immediate Jamaican family, we wish to categorically dissociate ourselves from this travesty." Bustle has reached out to Harris' campaign for comment.

Harris appeared on The Breakfast Club show on Feb. 11 to discuss her campaign for president. When asked whether she supports legalizing marijuana, she responded, "Look, I joke about it: 'Half of my family's from Jamaica, are you kidding me?'" She also argued that legalization must be accompanied by more research into the impact of weed on brain development and by a system penalizing those who operate vehicles under the influence of weed.

