On Sunday, one Democratic presidential hopeful hosted her first formal campaign rally. Speaking in Oakland, California, Sen. Kamala Harris' official 2020 campaign launch included a passionate speech wherein the Senator pledged to be a "president of the people, by the people, for all the people."

"If I have the honor of being your president, I will tell you this: I am not perfect. Lord knows, I am not perfect," Harris said during her announcement, according to CNN. "But I will always speak with decency and moral clarity and treat all people with dignity and respect. I will lead with integrity. And I will speak the truth."

Harris confirmed that she planned to run about a week prior to the rally. Sunday marked her campaign's formal launch. As many Democratic challengers — and even potential Republicans — are expected to do, Harris positioned herself as the foil to Donald Trump's administration.

"We are here because the American Dream and our American democracy are under attack and on the line like never before," she said, according to CNN. "We are here at this moment in time because we must answer a fundamental question. Who are we? Who are we as Americans? So, let's answer that question to the world and each other right here and right now. America: we are better than this."

The location of Harris' launch event was also significant for her. She was born in Oakland, and she pointed to that fact in her speech.

"I am so proud to be a daughter of Oakland, California," she said, according to a transcript of the rally. "And as most of you know, I was born just up the road at Kaiser Hospital. And it was just a few miles away my parents first met as graduate students at UC Berkeley where they were active in the civil rights movement."

