On Thursday, California professor Christine Blasey Ford testified before the Senate Judiciary Committee about her sexual assault allegation against SCOTUS nominee Brett Kavanaugh, an accusation that he has denied. When it came time for her questioning during the hearing, California Sen. Kamala Harris told Ford, "I believe you." The senator told her, "You have bravely come forward and I want to thank you. History will show you are a true profile in courage."

The Democrat began her comments to Ford by saying, "First of all ... you are not on trial. You are sitting here before members of the United States Senate Judiciary Committee because you had the courage to come forward because as you have said, you believe it was your civic duty."

Harris then told Ford that she was "struck" by her written testimony provided to the Senate Judiciary Committee on Sept. 26. In her written statement, the California professor described her decision to come forward with her allegation as part of her "civic duty." In July, Ford informed her own representative, Rep. Anna Eshoo of California, of her accusation.

The professor explained her rationale in her written statement. "My hope was that providing the information confidentially would be sufficient to allow the Senate to consider Mr. Kavanaugh’s serious misconduct without having to make myself, my family, or anyone’s family vulnerable to the personal attacks and invasions of privacy we have faced since my name became public," she said.

More to come...