Running for president is a grueling experience, physically and mentally, and even the most enthusiastic of candidates need ways to unwind on the campaign trail. One of the best ways to do that is with music, and on Friday, Sen. Kamala Harris shared her summer playlist for the campaign trail with Bustle, so fans can get an idea of what she'll be bumping to on the road.

“I’m a firm believer that we all need to find the time to dance, to sing and to bop our heads a little, so I’m sharing the songs I’m listening to in the car out on the campaign trail this summer," Harris is quoted as saying in an email to Bustle. "Whether we’re driving from Sacramento to Reno or Dubuque to Chicago - this playlist always lifts me up." You can stream her playlist on Spotify.

Here's Harris' full playlist:

Work That – Mary J. Blige Like A Girl - Lizzo Make it Better – Anderson .Paak ft. Smokey Robinson Sun Is Shining - Bob Marley & the Wailers Before I Let Go (Live) - Beyoncé Push It - Salt-N-Pepa Girl - Destiny's Child What If - India.Arie Day Dreaming - Aretha Franklin How Long Do I Have To Wait For You? - Sharon Jones & The Dap- Kings Kiss - Prince Preach - John Legend Night Drive - Ari Lennox Girls Like You (feat Cardi B) - Maroon 5, Cardi B. Can I Kick It? - A Tribe Called Quest One Nation Under A Groove - Funkadelic Somebody Loves You - Betty Who NASA - Ariana Grande Higher – DJ Khaled feat. Nipsey Hussle and John Legend Cold Sweat - James Brown Pastime Paradise - Stevie Wonder Let Me Rock' - Marc Bassy (Oakland) Dark Skin Women - GoldLink (DC) Freedom (feat. Kendrick Lamar) - Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar Reachin' 2 Much ft. Lalah Hathaway - Anderson.Paak In the Air Tonight - Phil Collins My Soul on Fire - Laverne Baker Journey In Satchidananda – Alice Coltrane Groceries – Chance the Rapper Booed Up – Ella Mai Talk – Khalid Be Careful (clean) – Cardi B Boy with Luv – BTS ft. Halsey Earfquake – Tyler, the Creator Ride Natty Ride – Bob Marley and the Wailers Patience – Tame Impala Baila Baila Baila – Ozuna MIA – Bad Bunny Chan Chan - Buena Vista Social Club Ain’t No Stoppin Us Now - McFadden and Whitehead Everybody Loves the Sunshine - Roy Ayers Zulu Screams – GoldLink A Change is Gonna Come – Sam Cooke Toast – Koffee Got to be Real – Cheryl Lynn Closer - Goapele

In general, Harris' playlist is a balanced mix of new (Lizzo, Kendrick Lamar, Tame Impala) and old (Sam Cooke, Phil Collins). There are some lesser-know artists mixed in with the bigger names, and although it spans several genres, it generally veers toward soul, R&B, hip-hop, and pop.

This isn't the first time Harris has given voters insight into her musical tastes. The California senator shared her "mood mix" with The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in January, and several of the artists she included in that mix have reappeared on her summer playlist, including Beyoncé, A Tribe Called Quest, Bob Marley & The Wailers, Salt-N-Pepa, and Prince.

Many Americans will watch Harris and other 2020 candidates speak on Thursday, when they take the stage for the first round of Democratic primary debates. From there, she's expected to campaign in early primary states over the summer.