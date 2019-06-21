Bustle

Kamala Harris' Summer Playlist For The Campaign Trail Is Packed With Your Fave Artists

By Seth Millstein
Running for president is a grueling experience, physically and mentally, and even the most enthusiastic of candidates need ways to unwind on the campaign trail. One of the best ways to do that is with music, and on Friday, Sen. Kamala Harris shared her summer playlist for the campaign trail with Bustle, so fans can get an idea of what she'll be bumping to on the road.

“I’m a firm believer that we all need to find the time to dance, to sing and to bop our heads a little, so I’m sharing the songs I’m listening to in the car out on the campaign trail this summer," Harris is quoted as saying in an email to Bustle. "Whether we’re driving from Sacramento to Reno or Dubuque to Chicago - this playlist always lifts me up." You can stream her playlist on Spotify.

Here's Harris' full playlist:

  1. Work That – Mary J. Blige
  2. Like A Girl - Lizzo
  3. Make it Better – Anderson .Paak ft. Smokey Robinson
  4. Sun Is Shining - Bob Marley & the Wailers
  5. Before I Let Go (Live) - Beyoncé
  6. Push It - Salt-N-Pepa
  7. Girl - Destiny's Child
  8. What If - India.Arie
  9. Day Dreaming - Aretha Franklin
  10. How Long Do I Have To Wait For You? - Sharon Jones & The Dap- Kings
  11. Kiss - Prince
  12. Preach - John Legend
  13. Night Drive - Ari Lennox
  14. Girls Like You (feat Cardi B) - Maroon 5, Cardi B.
  15. Can I Kick It? - A Tribe Called Quest
  16. One Nation Under A Groove - Funkadelic
  17. Somebody Loves You - Betty Who
  18. NASA - Ariana Grande
  19. Higher – DJ Khaled feat. Nipsey Hussle and John Legend
  20. Cold Sweat - James Brown
  21. Pastime Paradise - Stevie Wonder
  22. Let Me Rock' - Marc Bassy (Oakland)
  23. Dark Skin Women - GoldLink (DC)
  24. Freedom (feat. Kendrick Lamar) - Beyoncé, Kendrick Lamar
  25. Reachin' 2 Much ft. Lalah Hathaway - Anderson.Paak
  26. In the Air Tonight - Phil Collins
  27. My Soul on Fire - Laverne Baker
  28. Journey In Satchidananda – Alice Coltrane
  29. Groceries – Chance the Rapper
  30. Booed Up – Ella Mai
  31. Talk – Khalid
  32. Be Careful (clean) – Cardi B
  33. Boy with Luv – BTS ft. Halsey
  34. Earfquake – Tyler, the Creator
  35. Ride Natty Ride – Bob Marley and the Wailers
  36. Patience – Tame Impala
  37. Baila Baila Baila – Ozuna
  38. MIA – Bad Bunny
  39. Chan Chan - Buena Vista Social Club
  40. Ain’t No Stoppin Us Now - McFadden and Whitehead
  41. Everybody Loves the Sunshine - Roy Ayers
  42. Zulu Screams – GoldLink
  43. A Change is Gonna Come – Sam Cooke
  44. Toast – Koffee
  45. Got to be Real – Cheryl Lynn
  46. Closer - Goapele
In general, Harris' playlist is a balanced mix of new (Lizzo, Kendrick Lamar, Tame Impala) and old (Sam Cooke, Phil Collins). There are some lesser-know artists mixed in with the bigger names, and although it spans several genres, it generally veers toward soul, R&B, hip-hop, and pop.

This isn't the first time Harris has given voters insight into her musical tastes. The California senator shared her "mood mix" with The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in January, and several of the artists she included in that mix have reappeared on her summer playlist, including Beyoncé, A Tribe Called Quest, Bob Marley & The Wailers, Salt-N-Pepa, and Prince.

Many Americans will watch Harris and other 2020 candidates speak on Thursday, when they take the stage for the first round of Democratic primary debates. From there, she's expected to campaign in early primary states over the summer.