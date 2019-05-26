The Kardashian-West family has a lot to celebrate this May. In addition to welcoming their fourth child via surrogate, Psalm West, on May 9, the couple stepped out Saturday night to commemorate their fifth wedding anniversary. Kanye West surprised Kim Kardashian with a Céline Dion concert date to celebrate the special occasion. And Kardashian's Instagram Stories from the night show that the couple's evening in Vegas was a magical one.

Kardashian shared the night with her fans by taking them with her as she got ready for the evening in her white, jeweled outfit. She also shared plenty of Stories from the show itself. On one Story, she wrote, "He surprised me with a date in Vegas with @celinedion." Of course, there were also a ton of videos from the concert, where Dion sang hits like "All By Myself," "That's the Way It Is," and "It's All Coming Back to Me Now," which Kardashian was singing along with. And you can't have a Dion concert without "My Heart Will Go On," of course.

It also looks like the couple got to go backstage and meet Dion after the show. Kardashian posted the pics of the three of them on her Story and on Twitter, with the caption, "Date Night in Vegas w @celinedion My heart will go on."

A night full of romantic ballads and an amazing voice in Dion seems like the perfect way to celebrate the couple's five years of marriage. Later in her Stories, Kardashian also posted videos showing off the flower statue her sister Khloé Kardashian sent them, which spelled out "Kimye," their celeb couple name. She received another flower arrangement from Adidas that spelled out "Psalm," to celebrate the arrival of their new baby boy.

Kardashian has also been posting plenty of pictures commemorating their wedding on social media. "5 years ago I married my best friend," Kardashian tweeted on May 24 alongside throwback photos from their big day. Their wedding was, of course, fabulous and lavish, with a week spent in Paris for pre-event festivities followed by the ceremony itself, which took place at Forte di Belvedere in Florence, Italy, according to People.

In a March 2018 Elle interview, Kardashian spoke about how she and West started dating, having met in the early 2000s but not actually getting together until after her second marriage, to Kris Humphries, ended. "After my breakup, I was feeling really low and down and [Kanye West] said, 'Just come to Paris and see my fashion show.' He jokes that he put on this whole fashion show just to get a date with me," she said. "So I went there and I stayed with him, and that's where we started dating. I swear from the moment I landed, I fell madly in love with him and I thought, 'Oh my God, why didn't I do this sooner?' Like, this is what real life is like — love and fun and real support."

Five years later, and the couple is not only still going strong, they're also still making time for epic date nights four kids later — proving that they really are the epitome of couple goals.